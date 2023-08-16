Coaching changes are pretty common in high school football. Every year you hear new names. Or in some cases, familiar names under new titles.

For Lorena's Kevin Johnson and University's Kaeron Johnson (no relation). it was just a matter of time before the opportunity appeared to step back into the driver's seat.

The Trojans only had to look to their neighbors over in Hewitt in order to find their new head coach after Kent Laster's departure to Denton Braswell. Kaeron said the move from Midway to South Waco was an easy one.

“My background with Waco (drew me to this job),” said the former Baylor defensive tackle. “I wasn't born or raised here. I was a South Texas boy but got the opportunity to play at Baylor and to spend five years there. From there I went to Connally (to coach) for three years. ... Came back to Midway just because I wanted to be back in the Waco area.

“Great opportunity for my kids, so when the opportunity arose to make a long-term deal as a head football coach in the area, I think it was kind of a no-brainer for me to go after it and try to get it.”

Prior to his time as the Panthers' defensive coordinator under Shane Anderson, Kaeron spent four years in Houston with stints at Fulshear, Conroe and Katy Mayde Creek. Now at University, he's not tasked with rebuilding an entire new system, as most of the support staff under Laster remained. Kaeron said that he's mostly been focused on building relationships.

“Obviously, you've got to get to know the kids before you get after them and coach them as hard as you can,” Kaeron said. “The first couple of months we've just been getting to know each other, them getting to know me, how I am and how I operate.”

From pool parties to trusting the Trojans to execute player-led workouts, Kaeron and company are building on the momentum of University's breakout 2022 season and working on the little things to turn those close losses from last fall into victories.

“Whenever you won last year and you have a high expectation knowing that you could have been better than you were, you're anxious to get out there and prove to people that you can get it done this year," Kaeron said.

New Leopard, but they know him

Meanwhile, down I-35 in Lorena, the Leopards had an even smaller distance to traverse in the search to find a new coach after Ray Biles' retirement. Kevin Johnson made the move to Lorena in 2012 and was part of Biles' staff for eight years, as well as serving as the school's principal. Following the 2019 season, Kevin stepped away from coaching to focus on his administrative role as COVID-19 began to take its toll.

But he could only stay away from coaching for so long.

“Never got it out of my blood,” Kevin said. “When there was an opportunity when Coach Biles retired, I just wanted to throw my name in the hat and felt like it'd be a good transition for somebody that obviously knew the traditions, the standards, the expectations that are here at Lorena and that'd be a good fit doing that. That's kind of what drew me to it.”

The Leopards' coach knows he's got big shoes to fill in the wake of Biles' retirement. Lorena's former coach left a 31-year legacy behind. But Johnson is up for the challenge and he said that his main goal was just continuing the standard already in place Lorena and to not waver from that.

“We expect our kids to be tough, hard nosed, to compete at everything that they do and do it with a level of class and a standard that others don't bring to the table,” Kevin said. “My goal coming in here is to make sure we're maintaing the things that have been established. It took Coach Biles a while to get that going but he finally got it going. The kids bought into that and believed it and we're right there trying to keep that moving in the same direction is our main goal.”

After winning a state title in 2021, the Leopards were disappointed with their 2022 season, which culminated in a first-round exit from the playoffs. Lorena is using that feeling to propel itself back to the top this season.

“I think the big thing that we're focused on is don't forget what that taste is like losing the first round and understand that it takes doing some of the little things, and doing them correctly and fighting the entire time to make things happen,” Kevin said. “Make sure that you're moving and winning each of those games as you go.”