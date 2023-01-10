Leopards don't change their spots: Lorena girls, boys maintain district lead

LORENA — It was a free throw that sent Lorena and Academy into overtime and it was a free throw that ended it.

In an all-out scrap to stay undefeated in District 19-3A play, the eighth-ranked Lady Leopards battled for a 47-45 overtime win over the Bees, as Lorena junior guard Avery Harris iced a pair from the line with 0.6 seconds on the clock.

“It was a battle,” said Lorena head coach Rodney Gee. “It was a battle between two teams that play really hard. I think they’re a very well-coached team, and our kids were extremely tough and just battled one possession right after another.”

Harris led the Lady Leopards (22-4 overall, 6-0 district) in the scorebook with 13 points while freshman guard Summer Johnson followed with 10. Academy senior guard Rhea White paced the Bees (20-7, 5-1) with 13 points, 10 off of free throws as she was perfect form the line, while senior guard Payten Conde scored 12.

Down by one with 0.3 seconds left in regulation, Lorena sophomore guard Avery Heard sank one of two shots to send the game into extra time.

Conde opened the scoring in the free period with a jumper but Heard dropped one of her own to keep it even. Then about 40 seconds later, freshman forward Avery Jespersen drilled a 3-pointer to give Lorena a slight lead. With about a minute left, Harris went 1-for-2 to pad the advantage.

Conde once again cut the gap with a jumper. In the following Academy possession, Johnson suffered a moment of confusion as she snatched a turnover from Bees sophomore Briann Warehime and turned to drop it the wrong basket, tying the contest at 45-45. Nevertheless, Gee noted just how essential Johnson was to the win.

“We don’t win the ballgame without Summer,” Gee said. “She’s played really, really well for us all year long. She’s a freshman that keeps coming up, doing a tremendous job for us hitting big buckets. Yeah, I think it was a big moment and she made a mistake, but played the next possession and kept going.”

The show went on and as time was running out, Harris earned the trip to the charity stripe to ice the victory for Lorena.

Academy came out of the break extra aggressive to outscore the Lady Leopards, 15-8. Bees sophomore Journee White came off the bench to land a jumper and Conde aced a pair of free throws in the following possession. Harris answered with a 3-pointer and sophomore forward Addison Rhode took in a layup on an assist by senior forward Leigh Jespersen.

Following a three-minute drought, Conde dropped a three to close in on the Lorena advantage. Johnson and Rhea White traded trips to the line but Academy freshman Hailey Lambert grabbed a save from Leigh Jespersen to tie it up with a layup.

Another trade of free throws by Lady Leopards junior guard Reese Rowell and Rhea White kept it at 29-29 but the Bees took a 31-29 lead into the final quarter when White was elbowed in the face in the fight for the inbounds pass.

Lorena surged back ahead as Johnson put up three points on a free throw and a layup. Then Leigh Jespersen followed, tapping in her own rebound. Academy swiped it all away when Warehime was fouled as she drove in a layup. The sophomore missed the shot but the Bees were awarded two more on a technical against the Lady Leopards.

Rhea White swished both to give Academy a one-point lead which Leigh Jespersen snatched back with a layup. A free throw by Journee White tied it up at 36-36. Johnson and Warehime traded scores but Warehime was awarded another free shot as she went in for the layup to give the Bees the edge, until Heard hit her own free shot to extend the game.

Lorena and Academy picked up 20 fouls each with the Lady Leopards going 12-of-22 from the line while the Bees aced 15-of-20.

White got the scoring started with a pair of free throws early in the quarter. Harris kicked off and capped off a 7-0 run over the next two minutes with a pair of layups, a free throw by Rhode and a layup by Johnson sandwiched in between.

The Bees finally responded with a jumper off the hands of freshman post Hailey Lambert. A minute later, Conde added a jumper and picked a free shot but missed. Rhode hit a jumper at the buzzer to keep the Leopards just ahead.

But Bees junior guard Aislinn Chaffin opened the second quarter with a three from the corner to tie things up. Conde followed with a layup to take a brief lead but Harris earned a trip to the line to even the score up again. Conde once again answered with a jumper.

Avery Jespersen kept things even with a layup after a two minute scoring drought from both squads. The Leopards added a cushion on a layup by Johnson and a free throw by Harris. The Bees remained close on a free shot of their own.

Leigh Jesperson and Lambert traded jumpers before Avery Jespersen executed a trey at the buzzer to send Lorena into the half with a 21-16 lead.

Boys

Lorena 71, Academy 44

The fourth-ranked Lorena boys’ basketball team also remained undefeated in District 19-3A play with a 71-44 victory over Academy Tuesday night in a battle of district leaders.

The Leopards (18-5, 4-0) roared to a 24-6 lead in the first quarter. Both squads scored 17 in the second with Lorena going into the half with a 41-23 advantage. Lorena came out strong in the third to post 16 points while holding the Bees (14-8, 3-1) to seven in the third.

Both teams scored 14 in the final period but the Leopards had done their damage, playing keep-away in the final minute to close out the nightcap.

Senior guard Keegan Rowell paced Lorena with 22 points while junior guard Camden Brock followed with 17.