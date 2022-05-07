Local listings

MLB
Noon Astros vs. NY Yankees 1660 AM
It’s completely possible to make it big even when you come from the smallest of towns.
In 1947, as an undersized yet hard-nosed 130-pound fullback, Robert Wilcox scored the first touchdown in the history of Iowa Park’s football p…
EUGENE, Ore. — Miss? These girls?
Standing near Ray Rhodes’ home is Allen Eagle Stadium, serving as a monument to how far Texas High School football has evolved.
New updates of baseball and softball playoff action: Here are the latest schedules and scores from Centex high school teams.
Sometimes football gets its hooks in you and never lets go.
Of all the job titles Butch Henry held over the course of his life — TV account executive, sports broadcaster, shot clock operator — the one h…
Former BYU forward Caleb Lohner has signed with Baylor, while forward Matthew Mayer has entered the transfer portal.
The Midway baseball team has been gobbling up the home cooking lately after it swept two games on its home diamond to clinch the District 11-6…
The first two weeks of this season were pretty rough on the Connally softball team.
