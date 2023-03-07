Waco’s most successful fishing father-son duo will be back on the water this week to compete for a world championship.

Alton Jones Sr. and Alton Jones Jr. will compete at Major League Fishing’s Redcrest 2023 at Lake Norman near Charlotte, N.C., beginning Thursday and running through Sunday. Forty anglers will be looking to claim the top prize of $300,000 and the title of MLF world champion.

The Joneses have totaled nine combined wins on the MLF tour and more than $4.2 million in career earnings.

Jones Jr. declared himself “very excited” for the event and said it was an accomplishment just to qualify.

The five-day tournament will be live streamed on MajorLeagueFishing.com and then re-aired on the Discovery Channel and the Outdoor Channel beginning in July.