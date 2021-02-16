Backpacking lessons handy in frozen Waco

When you’ve backpacked at places like Mount Rainer and Grand Teton, you learn how to high-altitude camp in snow and ice and sleep in enough layers to make it through the night without getting frostbite.
You don’t expect to use those lessons in your own house. Especially in low-altitude Waco, which sits 470 feet above sea level.
When the once-in-a-lifetime snowstorm hit Sunday night, my wife and I were among the millions across Texas who lost power. Almost two days later, it still hasn’t returned. Not only is our electricity out, water availability has been sporadic in Chalk Bluff.
So we’ve pulled out our backpacking headlamps and lit candles to see through the darkness in our house. We’ve dressed in layers like we’re hiking in the mountains. We’ve dug out some wool blankets that seem more suitable for winters in Montana and Wyoming.
Watching the forecast last week, I planned ahead by collecting wood from our 4½ acres and covering it with a tarp near our house. Fortunately we have a Woodstock wood-burning stove that we usually light to take off the chill on cold 40-degree nights.
Now it’s become our only source of heat. If we didn’t have it, we’d be holing up in a hotel right now with our two old dogs in tow.
I’m beginning to realize the everyday things I take for granted. No electricity means no light. So on Monday night, I used my backpacking headlamp to read “Moby Dick.”
I’m not quite sure why I decided to revisit that book after more than 40 years, but it almost seems like I’m living in 1850 right now. Or maybe the abundance of white snow surrounding our house made me want to read about a white whale.
Maybe I should read survivalist literature by Jack London next.
Cooking is another thing you take for granted. With our electric stove suddenly non-electric, we pulled out our propane-fueled camp stove. We’ve also heated up food and water on our Woodstock stove like pioneers in a log cabin in the Republic of Texas.
Water is also something you don’t think about until you’re faced with a shortage. We stocked up on water bottles, so we wouldn’t go thirsty, but that wasn’t enough to get us through the deep freeze.
My wife, Karen, grew up on a farm in Illinois, so she knows all about cold-weather precautions. She filled our bathtub with water, so we would have enough to flush the toilets.
Waking up to one degree outside and 46 degrees in the house Tuesday morning, I tried to envision warm, sunny places I’ve been. But our trip to Padre Island this summer wasn’t the first thing that came to mind.
All I could think about were some of the coldest places I’ve experienced.
Like skiing in four degrees on our honeymoon in Breckenridge, Colo., in 1985. Like driving outside the Fairbanks city limits at midnight in minus-20 weather to watch the Northern Lights dance across the sky during a trip to Alaska to cover the Baylor basketball team in 1996.
Several drivers pulled over to ask if we were stranded. No, we said, it’s just that you can’t see the Northern Lights from Texas.
I thought about backpacking to McKittrick Ridge at Guadalupe National Park in March 2005, and getting hit with a freak snowstorm in the middle of the night that sent the temperature plummeting to single digits.
The last thing my friend, Buddy Gilchrest, yelled to us from his tent that night was “Sleep with your water!” Sage advice from an old hiker that allowed us to stay hydrated as we trekked down from the ridge safely the next day.
With no electricity and only limited battery power, I couldn’t have written this column if we hadn’t driven into town.
Fellow Trib sports writer Chad Conine graciously let us come over to his warm house Tuesday afternoon. The sound of the heat coming on was music to my ears.
We repaid him with chili that we cooked on our Woodstock stove.
It’s the best trade I’ve made it a long time.