Barraez captures Ironman Waco

Cheyenne Barraez wore a big smile and slapped high-fives with fans as he crossed the Suspension Bridge to capture Ironman Waco on a sweltering Saturday afternoon.

The 44-year-old didn’t look like he was laboring a bit.

It was a triumphant moment for Barraez and quite a different experience than his last race three weeks ago at Ironman Chattanooga when he was unable to finish.

“The conditions were really miserable, windy, rainy, and the temperature dropped under 50,” Barraez said. “I didn’t finish. So I decided to come here.”

Barraez didn’t let his training go to waste as he finished with a time of nine hours, 51 minutes and 22 seconds to beat second-place Markku Toiviainen of Flower Mound, Texas by a minute and 40 seconds in the 140.6-mile triathlon.

By winning Ironman Waco, Barraez qualified for the Ironman World Championship in October 2023 in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. It will be a sweet return to Hawaii for Barraez after he competed in the 2019 World Championship.

“I was worried but I came here to finish ahead and try to get qualification to Hawaii,” Barraez said.

Competing in her first Ironman, Pittsburgh native Leslie Peterson was the top women’s finisher with a time of 11:11:25.

After dealing with cold weather in Chattanooga, the conditions were markedly different for Barraez on Saturday as he and the rest of the 552 competitors had to deal with 90-plus degree afternoon heat.

“I really wasn’t expecting this place, but I worked hard to be among the leaders and get to the front,” Barraez said. “I feel fine, but the conditions were tough with the heat and wind.”

Having the discipline to train to compete in a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bicycle ride and 26.2-mile run isn’t easy for Barraez with his family responsibilities that include his wife and two daughters. A native of Venezuela, he’s a personal trainer and triathlon coach, and likes to be an inspiration for his clients.

“I’ve been doing triathlons for more than 15 years on and off, and I have my family and job,” Barraez said.

Barraez completed the swim in the Brazos River in 1:04:55 before finishing the bike ride in 4:58:57. He was in second place behind Raphael Serrapica after the first two legs, but took the lead with a strong run of 3:36:15 to hold off Toiviainen.

After competing in shorter distance triathlons, the 25-year-old Peterson decided to give Ironman a shot.

“I’ve been in triathlons for five years and I slowly built up each distance,” Peterson said. “It took me a while to talk myself into it. I was hoping to finish somewhere in the top 10, but you never know who is going to show up. It was awesome.”

Though she’s a native of Pittsburgh, Peterson has recently lived in North Carolina as a traveling physical therapist. Her training in the humid climate paid off.

“I wanted a late season Ironman, and I was debating between this one and Florida,” Peterson said. “I chose this one because I like the course a little better. I was really hoping it wasn’t going to be this hot, but maybe it was an advantage.”

The 25-year-old Peterson busted out with a strong swim of 1:08:37 before a solid bike ride of 5:53:02. She finished the run with a time of 4:00:32.

“I love to swim,” Peterson said. “I was a little bit nervous about a river swim, but it was beautiful. I definitely felt the heat on the bike, and I was passed for a little bit.”

The Ironman 70.3 race will be held Sunday morning with 1,770 participants in the 1.2-mile swim, the 56-mile bike ride and the 13.1-mile run.