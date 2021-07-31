Belt-less in Belton: Waco fighter Lewis felled in first round at LFA 113 event

BELTON — A look of disappointment streaked across the face of Vernon Lewis. After months, even years, of working to get to this point, he ached that it ended so quickly.
Up-and-comer Thomas “The Train” Petersen stopped Waco’s Lewis in the first round by TKO in the MMA heavyweight championship bout of the Legacy Fighting Alliance 113 card Friday night before an estimated crowd of 1,200 at the Bell County Expo Center.
Petersen, a Midwest-raised guy who wrestled collegiately in Iowa and South Dakota and calls Minnesota home, entered the ring to the strains of Alabama’s old country hit, “If You’re Going to Play in Texas (You’ve Got to Have a Fiddle in the Band).” If that didn’t win over a few fans in the Lone Star State, his aggressiveness might have.
Petersen, 11 years the junior of Lewis, made his move roughly 55 seconds into the opening round. He lunged and caught the bigger Lewis flush with a left hand and took him to the mat, then unleashed a barrage of punches at Lewis’s head while the big man was down. The referee stopped the fight by TKO at the 1:02 mark.
Even after several fights on the night had ended in the first round, the crowd seemed a little stunned over the swiftness of the main event.
Petersen improved to 5-0 as a pro and captured the LFA’s heavyweight title, with all five of his wins coming by knockout.
It marked a disheartening detour for Lewis, 37, who dropped to 8-5 for a pro MMA career that began in 2010. The last time he fought for a heavyweight title belt also ended in defeat, as he succumbed to Cody East in 2014. Following that loss, he took four years off from the octagon to focus on his family and his career as a Fort Worth police officer. Then he returned with a fury in 2018, and had won three of four matches to set up the showdown with Petersen.
While Petersen’s trajectory as an MMA upstart clearly crests uphill, Lewis is left to wonder what’s next.
“I’m a man of faith,” Lewis told the Tribune-Herald in an interview leading up to the fight. “Wherever God takes me, I just go that path. That’s why I’m fighting for a title, because I went a path that God prepared for me. I didn’t think about it, didn’t plan it, I don’t know what’s going to happen after this fight.”
Lewis addressed Friday’s loss in a Facebook post on Saturday.
“Unfortunately I didn’t win last night,” Lewis wrote. “I felt I could still fight, but after the ref stopped it he couldn’t take it back. I trained hard for my opponent, but he came out the winner on this one. I want to thank everyone that came out and supported me in this one, and I’m humbled to see all the messages of encouragement. … MMA is not a forgiving sport. It’s the purest thing on this planet, and that’s why I love it.”
The Petersen-Lewis bout still wasn’t the quickest of the night. In the opener of the five-fight undercard, bantamweight Cezly Collard of Idaho worked San Antonio’s Paddy Ferguson into a triangle hold and forced a submission just 44 seconds into the match. That set the tone for a breezy evening in which four of the six matches ended before the bell struck for the end of the first round.
In the lone women’s match, California fighter Kat Solorzano entered the ring accompanied by the Verve’s 1997 hit “Bitter Sweet Symphony.” Her strawweight match turned more bitter than sweet, though, as Las Vegas-based Ginovanna Canuto forced Solorzano up against the wall of the cage before slipping into an inside heel hook, forcing Solorzano to tap out. Canuto improved to 2-0, then delighted the crowd with a gracious postmatch interview in which she gave credit to God and promised to keep grinding for the future.
In the third bout of the night, flyweight Alden Coria continued the trend of first-round haltings when he stopped Donnie Ballou by use of a guillotine. Coria, of Houston, did not lack for confidence, as he swooped to the top of the cage and pumped his fist after the victory, then later called out UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno in an interview, declaring, “That’s my belt.” Coria improved to 10-0 in his MMA career, 5-0 both as an amateur and as a pro.
The liveliest match of the card followed, pitting Houston’s Chris “Breezy” Brown against Los Angeles-based Glaucio Elizario. The fighters exchanged punches and leg kicks for the better part of two rounds. Then Brown flashed his strength by slamming Elizario to the mat for the second time in the waning moment of the second round. Elizario succumbed by verbal submission due to a shoulder injury with just one second remaining in the round. Brown improved to 7-3 with the win.
In the co-main event, Guam’s Ricky Camp battled Maryland’s Greg Fischer for the full three rounds of a bantamweight clash. Neither fighter landed many big shots, but Camp displayed some fine boxing technique as he stalked Fischer around the ring. Camp ended up winning a split decision, before declaring that it had been an honor to represent his home country.