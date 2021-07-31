Belt-less in Belton: Waco fighter Lewis felled in first round at LFA 113 event

The Petersen-Lewis bout still wasn’t the quickest of the night. In the opener of the five-fight undercard, bantamweight Cezly Collard of Idaho worked San Antonio’s Paddy Ferguson into a triangle hold and forced a submission just 44 seconds into the match. That set the tone for a breezy evening in which four of the six matches ended before the bell struck for the end of the first round.

In the lone women’s match, California fighter Kat Solorzano entered the ring accompanied by the Verve’s 1997 hit “Bitter Sweet Symphony.” Her strawweight match turned more bitter than sweet, though, as Las Vegas-based Ginovanna Canuto forced Solorzano up against the wall of the cage before slipping into an inside heel hook, forcing Solorzano to tap out. Canuto improved to 2-0, then delighted the crowd with a gracious postmatch interview in which she gave credit to God and promised to keep grinding for the future.

In the third bout of the night, flyweight Alden Coria continued the trend of first-round haltings when he stopped Donnie Ballou by use of a guillotine. Coria, of Houston, did not lack for confidence, as he swooped to the top of the cage and pumped his fist after the victory, then later called out UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno in an interview, declaring, “That’s my belt.” Coria improved to 10-0 in his MMA career, 5-0 both as an amateur and as a pro.