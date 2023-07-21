Brice Cherry Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

On Saturday, I will mark 25 years of service to the Waco Tribune-Herald. On Sunday, I will celebrate 50 years on the planet.

Yeah, that’s right. Half my life has been spent covering sports for the Trib. That’s a long time, and some days it feels like it. But I still love this job.

The qualifier “still” does feel necessary. I wouldn’t say I “still” love my wife or “still” love my kids, because I just love them. But my job, my career, is a little different. It wouldn’t exactly be breaking news to report that the newspaper world has undergone a litany of changes over the past quarter-century. Many of those changes have made it harder, more challenging, to do the job. It’s just the way it is.

However, do not expect this column to be headlined “Lamentations 2: A Veteran Sports Scribe’s Belly-Aching.” In fact, I’m in the midst of a seven-day Tame Your Tongue challenge issued last Sunday by my pastor, where our church body was challenged to eliminate, or at least try to limit, our complaining and criticizing for a week. And I’ve taken that challenge seriously.

Besides, as I mark my 25-year Trib anniversary and as I hang half a hundred on the ol’ body clock, my overwhelming feeling is one of gratitude. I still get the privilege of doing this job, of going to games and talking coaches and visiting with players and telling the stories of Central Texas sports. It’s a privilege I don’t take lightly.

In fact, if pressed I bet I could come up with 25 Things I Love About Being a Waco Trib Sportswriter. You didn’t ask for it, but I’m going to give it a shot anyway.

The Venues

Some have been reduced to ashes and no longer exist anymore. (God bless you, Floyd Casey Stadium, but McLane is definitely an upgrade.) Others have undergone massive facelifts, like Baylor Ballpark or Paul Tyson Field. Still others have stood the test of time, from Crawford High School’s quaint Pirate Gym, where you could technically watch a volleyball or basketball game from the upstairs weight room, to Temple’s famed Wildcat Stadium, home of the Wildcats’ blue front, white back uniform pants.

Allow me to set the scene: A cool setting creates a critical mood. It’s a scientific fact that baseball games are 25 percent more exciting when they’re played in a historic ballpark like Wrigley Field or Fenway Park. Give me a great venue — even if I’m sitting in the press box — and I’m happy.

The Coaches

There are far too many great ones to mention, but I’ll still name some names. Former Waco High football coach Johnny Tusa oozes colorful analogies. He remains one of my favorite quotes ever. Nobody is more hospitable than Crawford softball coach Kirk Allen. He should wear a welcome mat as a T-shirt. Baylor basketball’s Scott Drew is like a defibrillator for the soul.

I always enjoyed covering Clyde Hart, Ray Biles, Amy Gillum, Teresa Durham, Guyla Smith, Jeff Coker, Todd Harbour, Felecia Mulkey, Ricky Rhodes, Quinton Snell, Terry Crawford, Stacey Smith, and Mitch Thompson, among many, many others. Also, God called home three of the nicest coaches in the history of everything far too soon, but they’ll forever stalk the sideline of my heart: LeRoy Coleman, Kent Bachtel and Mike Chapman.

The Pressers

If a sports scribe had his druthers, he’d choose a one-on-one interview over a formal press conference every day of the week and thrice on Sunday. (I’ve probably covered at least three press conferences on a Sunday before.)

But a presser is still a normal part of our routine, and they can be both informative and fun. This past Baylor women’s basketball season, junior guard Sarah Andrews always brought a charge to the proceedings when she’d enter the room whooping and hollering: “HOW Y’ALL DOING?” It’s a time to ask the tough questions, the curious questions, even the lighthearted questions. How else would you ever find out that Brittney Griner’s favorite snack food was Cheetos or that Robert Griffin III enjoyed dressing up as Jason from Friday the 13th for Halloween? (Speaking of killers, RG3 murdered every interview setting he ever encountered.)

Probably my all-time favorite press conference moment came when former Trib writer Jason Orts failed to silence his cell phone during an interview session with the Baylor women. Kim Mulkey scooped up the phone and answered it, “This is Jason’s girlfriend … you’re on candid camera!”

The Mascots

OK, so maybe Central Texas isn’t blessed with the Winters Blizzards, but it still has the Frost Polar Bears, a cool alternative. When it comes to high school mascots, I’m a sucker for anything that is either unique (the Itasca Wampus Cats, the Penelope Wolverines) or that has some history to it, like the Connally Cadets, an homage to Colonel James T. Connally.

The Athletes

They’ve provided enough thrills to last a hundred years, much less 25. Naturally, the athletes who dominated on a national level left my jaw perpetually agape, from baseball’s Jason Jennings to track and field’s Jeremy Wariner, from basketball’s Odyssey Sims to football’s Robert Griffin.

But even on a much smaller stage, I think of high school stars like Waco High’s Robert Johnson, Rosebud-Lott’s Jordan Parcus, Crawford’s Lexi Moody, Lorena’s Jake Weghorst and countless others whose combination of skill and gumption filled enough notebooks to wipe out an entire forest. (Sorry, kids, I still use paper. Sue me.) From the small packages, like Tiffani “Little Tiff” McReynolds or Krissica “Spoon” Harper, to the giant-sized ones, such as Jason Smith or Caden Powell, they’ve all been a gift to cover.

The Podcasts

I don’t know how long we’ve been recording podcasts at the Trib, but it’s been a while. So long, in fact, that when the idea was first presented to us, I remember asking, “Podcast? What’s that?”

Currently, the Trib sports staff produces three regular podcasts — One True Podcast, covering Baylor and Big 12 football; the Super Centex Podcast, highlighting Central Texas high school football; and the Top 25 Voter Pod, which offers a look at college basketball from the heart of Big 12 country. We enjoy gabbing and pontificating like a bunch of would-be sports talk radio hosts, and we’ll often mine the wisdom of invited special guests.

Sometime in the early days, former Tribber John Werner and I were walking around in downtown Waco, on our way to grab lunch. Suddenly a car drove past and a loud voice called out, “Podcast sucks!” We looked at each other in surprise, then realized that the voice belonged to our sneaky, then-podcast producer Chris Oliver. Well-played.

We were just so happy anyone was listening we didn’t mind the insult, anyway. If you still do, thanks.

The Adventures

In my 25 years scribbling columns for the Trib, I’ve sometimes injected myself into the story. Perhaps that’s a journalistic no-no, but it often allowed me a unique, first-hand account to share with readers. I dirtied myself in a mud run, played a round of “campus golf” with a bunch of Baylor students, even participated in a baseball game under 1860s rules. (Huzzah!, I cried, upon learning our hitters had no called strikes to endure.)

These adventures yielded often comically bad results, like when I couldn’t even get a stock car into gear at the Heart O’ Texas Speedway. Or when I got lapped by everyone and their stroller-pushing mother while running with the bulls at the fair. But I’ve never been afraid to humiliate myself on behalf of you good folks, the readers.

The Colleagues

We cover teams, but the Trib also is a team. That stretches outside of the cubicle walls of the “toy department,” aka the sports staff. I have such respect for the many editors and writers who have filled the newsroom all these years. From a leadership standpoint, allow me to stand and applaud editors and publishers like Bob Lott, Barbara Elmore, Becky Gregory, Dan Savage, Donnis Baggett, Jim Wilson, Carlos Sanchez and Steve Boggs.

Within our own little sports club, I’ve had the pleasure to work alongside some true giants and gentlemen of the profession. People like Kim Gorum, Mickey Humphrey, Jerry Hill, Luke Gilliam, John Werner, David G. Campbell, Ned Pedersen, Jim Barnes, Chad Conine, Jason Orts, Will Parchman, Brian Crownover, Glynn Beaty and Krista Pirtle produced fantastic work and were ideal teammates. Call John and I the janitors, given how many press boxes we closed together. Though the late Dave Campbell’s retirement from the Trib preceded my arrival, he was a familiar presence in the Trib newsroom for years, and a role model for us all. Moreover, I’m excited about the future with my current Trib sports staff teammates of DJ Ramirez and Zach Smith.

When David G. Campbell left the Trib in the late 2000s, he planned a farewell column and told me it was going to be about “the best team he ever saw.” I was intrigued to read it, then pleasantly surprised when I learned that he wrote about his Trib sports teammates. I always envied that column, because Dave nailed it.

The Rivals

Honestly, the local media scene in Waco is a collegial one. Are we all “rivals” in the truest sense of the word, in that we compete to break and tell local sports stories? Oh, sure. But we’re friendly rivals. Heck, I’ve even held microphones for my local TV friends or allowed them to use my pasty skin to white-balance their cameras.

Again, they are too numerous to mention, but I’ll single out one in particular: You won’t hear anyone say a bad word about the “Voice of the Bears,” John Morris. J-Mo is a walking smile, someone you’re happy to see at whatever game or interview session you might attend.

The Games

It would break my brain if someone asked me to count all the games I’ve covered while draped in a Tribune-Herald lanyard. Put it this way: they outnumber our city’s annual spring cricket infestation.

Given that sheer volume, it stands to reason I’ve witnessed some real doozies. I’ll never forget Baylor’s triple-overtime football win over Texas A&M in 2004. I had worked that Saturday morning putting together our Sunday high school package, then went out to eat in West with my wife that evening. We kept an ear on the Baylor game, and the more the Bears stayed in it, the more I got the sense that my Trib buddies might need me. So I made it to the sideline by overtime, and was standing just yards away when Shawn Bell hit Dominique Zeigler on the historic, winning two-point conversion pass.

High school football has produced enough gems to fill a jewelry store. To wit: Axtell secured a memorable comeback playoff win over Thorndale thanks to a last-second pass from Kevin Neal that I dubbed the “Miracle at Moody.” I have enduring memories of Waco High’s triple-OT win over A&M Consolidated in 2002, a state semifinal win by Rosebud-Lott over Rogers that included a 109-yard interception return from Jordan Parcus, and of course China Spring’s epic 2007 regional final triumph over La Vega that was highlighted by Dustin Eskew’s Louganis-like dive to the pylon.

And that’s just the football. I could fill a hundred scrapbooks with all the great basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and soccer games I’ve seen. But allow me to travel back to the gridiron for arguably the greatest of them all: For sheer entertainment value, nothing has ever topped Baylor’s football win over Oklahoma in 2011.

The Food

It’s not exactly a trade secret that sportswriters will plan a road trip around where to eat. One year, my favorite foodie John Werner and I teamed up on a delicious labor-of-love story for our Big 12 preview magazine. We headlined it “A Fan’s Gotta Eat,” and took readers on a delicious journey through many of our favorite Big 12 eating stops, including Hideaway Pizza in Stillwater, Hickory Park in Ames, and Threadgill’s in Austin.

My mouth’s watering just thinking about it. Yum.

The Plays

Hamlet said it best: The play’s the thing. The essence of sport is the activity itself. I’m a journalist, a scribe, but at my core I’m a sports fan. Thus, I geek out when I see Terry Black posterize a defender with a two-handed flush. Or Brittney Griner smack an unsuspecting guard’s shot into the third row. Or Yossiana Pressley levitate in the air before launching a cross-court missile. Or a splendid high school hurler like Kenzie Jones bamboozle a batter with a brake-applying changeup.

I don’t even need a highlight video. When I close my eyes, those plays travel on an endless loop.

The Rivalries

Just this week I smirked when I saw a Baylor fan post that he’d carefully counted out his restaurant trip so that the total bill came to $61.58. Nine years later, BU fans are still trolling TCU about that score.

Whenever Baylor hooks up with Texas or TCU or Texas A&M, the intensity level rises exponentially. Those matchups are inherently more fun.

The same holds true for when McLennan and San Jac play in baseball, or whenever crosstown rivals Waco High and University clash in just about anything. (Though, for my money, give me a particularly heated Lion-Trojan basketball battle.) Crawford vs. Bosqueville, China Spring vs. La Vega, Mexia vs. Fairfield — with enemies like these, who needs friends?

The Laughs

I’ve worked with guys like John Werner, Jerry Hill and Chad Conine long enough that our inside jokes have inside jokes. If you can’t stop and laugh once in a while, you’re not doing it right.

I covered Kim Mulkey for a long time and while we had our squabbles, I always appreciated Kim’s sense of humor. So, I couldn’t help but serve up a zinger after she missed an NCAA tournament game for a kidney stone: “Hey, Kim, I thought you were an old point guard — I thought you could pass the rock.”

The Friday Nights

If you haven’t figured it out by now, we love high school football at the Trib. Friday nights in the fall carry a different energy than the rest of the year. “Happy Friday Night, America,” is how Chad has always scripted it, accompanied by a snapshot of a classic high school football scene, perhaps the players lining up to run through the inflatable tunnel, or the “skyline” of the stadium silhouetted against the setting sun.

Happy Friday night, indeed.

The Moments

A moment is different from a game or a play. In fact, it transcends the game itself. A genuine moment lingers far after a fan has left the stadium or the arena or the ballpark, and is likely to be burned onto your brain for life, as if implanted with a branding iron.

One such memorable example: When RG3 rolled out left against OU, turned back right, then fired for Terrance Williams in the end zone for the winning score. I was standing at the opposite end zone at the Case, watching the play unfold, when suddenly my earhole was invaded by the screaming of Baylor’s enthusiastic sports information director David Kaye, who bellowed, “There’s your Heisman moment!” And, to be fair, it was.

The Inspirations

Storytelling is in my DNA. But you can’t tell a good story without first having an idea. And while I will freely cop to being an Idea Guy, I’ve just as often received emails and tips over the years from coaches and parents and readers who have pointed me in the direction of a worthy story to tell. And I absolutely love sharing those tales.

It’s an absolute honor to shine a light on the courage of a comeback in the face of extreme adversity. When Groesbeck’s William “Boo” Barton returned after losing a leg in a football injury to compete in a high school track meet with a prosthetic, that was inspirational. When Live Oak’s Leah Stephenson nearly died due to a heart condition but still managed to play sports again that school year, that was inspirational.

Thank you for inspiring us all.

The Road Trips

Covering games for the Trib has taken me to all four U.S. time zones. I’ve parked myself on press row as far east as UConn’s Gampel Pavilion to as far west as Alcatraz. (OK, so technically I was covering the NCAA tourney in Berkeley, but I still managed a side field trip to The Rock.)

Those trips could often be grueling. I recall one particular Madness of March where I was home for less than a week the entire month, as I hopped aboard one flight or another. But the trips were just as often rewarding and fun. To paraphrase Willie, the life I love is making (laptop) music with my friends, and I can’t wait to get on the road again. Which brings me to …

The Columns

Look, I’m a writer. Even someday when I retire, I’ll always be a writer. And the columns — more than 1,500 of them over the past 25 years — are undoubtedly what I enjoy writing most. Whether it’s pointed criticism or silly witticism, I’m grateful for a forum to put my opinion out there. And I’m even more grateful for …

The Readers

Few people get rich in journalism. You don’t get into this career for the money. But let me offer my gracious thanks to every one of you who has ever taken the time to send a letter or an email or who has come up to me at church or the grocery store and offered up a compliment over some column or story I’ve written. Such feedback is priceless.

The Christmas Carols

It’s a tradition that stretches back some 27 years, to my days scribbling for the Brenham Banner-Press. And I realize it’s not everyone’s cup of egg nog. But I’ve painted myself into this Christmas corner, and it doesn’t appear as though I’m escaping anytime soon. It’s admittedly silly to take Christmas songs and “sport-ify” them every December, but trust me, no one has suffered more than the author. I can’t even hear “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” without thinking of Troy Aikman and my plea to take stock of his concussions and have himself a “merry little career.”

Through the years

The concussions will get badder,

And words like those will make sense

As it is, your Canton bust will have lots of dents.

The Unsung Heroes

Different from the readers themselves, I’m talking about the behind-the-scenes workers who do the dirty work that often goes unnoticed. The athletic trainers (Mike Sims, Jerry Williams), the sports information directors (Candice Kelm, Julie Bennett), the stadium attendants (Joe Moore, Sheri Burns), all the people who make gameday happen. A pro tip to any aspiring young sports scribes out there: Make friends with the athletic secretaries. Not only are they almost without exception wonderful people, but they know everything and they get stuff done.

As Kevin Durant might put it, these folks are the real MVPs.

The Pageantry

All games have a buzzer. A big game has a buzz. There’s an unmistakable feel to it. The crowd shows up early, there’s not a seat to be found. At a high school football game, they’ll even crowd the fences. The bigger Baylor events will often draw a national TV crew, and probably some legends from yesteryear.

The flyover, the band, the crowd, the bunting (it’s always a big game when bunting arrives, and I’m not talking about a baseball hit or sacrifice), the buzz. Give me all of it. Are those games more fun to cover? You’d better believe it.

The Championships

It could be a district championship. It could be a Big 12 championship. It could be a state championship. It could be a national championship. Personally, I’ve had the good fortune of witnessing a variety of local teams win all of those types of titles.

Remember when the Baylor women claimed the 2005 NCAA title and radio announcer Rick May intoned, “The Lady Bears finish the job!” Or how about when the BU baseball team defeated Clemson to win a Super Regional championship and clinch a trip to the College World Series later in 2005. “The Bears are going to Omaha! The Bears are going to Omaha!” shrieked Baylor’s breathless play-by-play man Tom Barfield.

One of my favorite geeky pastimes is to update a file on my computer entitled “Central Texas State Champions” whenever one of our local teams adds another title to the trophy case.

There’s no cheering in the press box, but no sports scribe would deny that it’s fun to cover a winning team.

The Love

For more than 27 years, including the past 25 in Waco, I’ve made this sportswriting gig my life. Only God knows what the future holds. But I wouldn’t have hung on this long if I didn’t love it.

On a personal level, it’s brought me friends for life in the likes of John and Jerry and Chad. I would have never met my lovely wife Janet if I hadn’t taken the job at the Trib, and wouldn’t have been blessed with my great kids Cooper and Millie. To all of the incredible people I’ve met in Waco over the past quarter-century, let me express this one last sentiment.

Thanks for sharing the love.