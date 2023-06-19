Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Once, while navigating those country roads in West Virginia, John Werner and I happened upon a sign: “Highest Point in Maryland.”

OK, just to explain, these particular country roads took us to where the borders of West Virginia and Maryland met. We had finished submitting our stories after covering the Baylor-West Virginia football game earlier in the day, and we were traveling to a mountain lodge to spend the night before doing a little hiking the next day.

Then, because Baylor had a bye week the following week, we also planned to stay another day to visit Pittsburgh and take in a Steelers game on Monday Night Football against the visiting Houston Texans.

Anyway, back to the sign. It caught our eye, and we exchanged glances. “Should we check it out?” John asked, and I agreed, though I was more apprehensive than my climbing cohort.

As John parked the car and we disembarked, we happened to catch a couple of hikers coming down from that very trail where we spotted the sign. Upon learning from them that it was a short hike up to a relatively short peak (3,600 feet), certainly as high points go, we decided to give it a try.

Now, if you’re a longtime reader you’ve heard John label himself as a slow hiker over the years. Ha! I’m here to dispute that notion. Again, it wasn’t a terribly long hike, just under a mile, but it still featured a steady incline to the top. Anyway, John left me in the dust. “Go ahead, John, I’ll see you at the top in a little while,” I gasped, as I (slowly) made my trek up the hill.

This particular story encapsulates much about my friend and colleague John Werner. It shows his ever-present state of friendliness, witnessed in his engaging the strangers we encountered coming off the trail. It reveals his spirit of adventure. And it speaks volumes about his humility, and his downplaying of his own (quite impressive) abilities and achievements.

As you’ve probably read or heard by now, John is retiring on July 4 after almost 41 years at the Tribune-Herald and 44 total years in the newspaper business. Even after having had more time than the rest of you to process that information, it’s still bittersweet to write that sentence.

You could call John Werner the Trib’s “adventure writer” and that would be an accurate description. He and his wife Karen have a great love for the outdoors, for backpacking and biking and hiking. And we at the Trib have wisely mined his passion for some riveting “summer content.” Not that John needed much encouraging. He enjoyed sharing with readers the tales of his adventures traipsing up and down his latest peak or trail.

I can’t begin to tell you the number of times we’ve encountered a reader who expressed their appreciation for John’s hiking columns, and then engaged him in conversation on where the next adventure might lead.

Again, if you called John the Trib’s Hiking Guy, that would be fair. But I’m here to tell you, he’s so much more than that.

When Johnny Manziel came to prominence back in the early 2010s, the Texas A&M quarterback was tagged with the nickname “Johnny Football.” Here in Waco, we co-opted that moniker and tweaked it for our own beloved (and far less controversial) Johnny.

We called him Johnny Sportswriter. (Sometimes I added the middle name of Johnny Bleeping Sportswriter, just for emphasis. Bleeping, mind you, not an actual F-word swear jar offering.)

For more than four decades, John has adeptly filled the role as the Trib sports department’s ultimate utility man. He could do it all, and do it well. Need someone to write a high school football game story, then turn around and cover Baylor football the next day? That’s been a regular schedule of John’s for years.

He’s covered everything from drag boat races to the rodeo, from equestrian to volleyball to baseball to softball to basketball to golf and tennis and everything else we’ve ever covered over the past 40 years in these here sports pages. John didn’t need a primer. He just grabbed a notebook and off he went.

Speaking of those notebooks, John may have missed a chance to moonlight in a second career. (Not that the newspaper biz would allow any time for that.) For many years, he compiled press conference quotes longhand, in some sort of hieroglyphics-like shorthand that he alone could decipher.

It was a marvel to behold. In the modern age, though, John has succumbed to modern conveniences, like the recording functions of a smart phone. But I wouldn’t trust anyone more than John to accurately scribble the 20-minute ramblings of a coach with only a pen and paper in hand. That’s why I think he could have easily been a dynamo of a court reporter, minus the weird-looking typewriter.

John’s hard work and dedication knew no limits. Look, sports scribes keep strange hours. It’s just the way it is, and we know that going in. Long days and nights, providing readers with seven-days-a-week coverage, it’s a pace that requires a special breed of journalist. John is special. He’s dutiful, the kind of guy you could always count on.

One of his initial worries before making up his mind to retire was that he might get bored. Such is the thinking of a man who has kept up a marathon runner’s pace for nearly half a century.

When he covered a beat, he owned the beat. He was the Trib’s beat writer for Baylor football for the past 15 years. He attended every Baylor football game in that span, except a few for health reasons in 2015 and one in 2019 to attend his mother-in-law's funeral. Among local media, only Jerry Hill of the Baylor Bear Insider and BU play-by-play announcer John Morris can top that.

John also covered a variety of other beats over the years. He was our beat writer for Baylor baseball from 1983-2008 and Baylor softball from 1983 through the 2023 season, minus the six years that Baylor dropped the program. He also spent 36 years on the Baylor men’s basketball beat, every season since 1987.

I always thought it was especially nice of Baylor basketball coach Scott Drew to acknowledge John in Drew’s press conference after winning the national championship in 2021. That particular COVID-era presser was enacted on Zoom, and it began with the moderator saying, “Our first question will come from John Werner of the Waco Tribune-Herald.”

To which Drew interrupted, “First of all, let me just say how happy I am for you, John.”

At which point, John stammered out a thank you before sheepishly asking his question, always reluctant to make the focus about himself, the sign of a true journalist.

Naturally, it’s more fun for us to cover winning teams. John was blessed to be on site to document many of Baylor’s biggest victories over these past 40 years. Everything from some big bowl wins by Grant Teaff's Bears to Robert Griffin III’s Heisman victory. He had a ball making the trip to Omaha for Baylor’s trip to the College World Series in 2005, and was able to be in the building for two of Baylor’s three title victories in women’s basketball as well as that aforementioned national title triumph for Drew’s Bears.

John also covered plenty of scandals. He took his role as a journalist seriously. John doggedly documented the facts about Darrell Johnson’s rule-breaking and firing, the murder of Baylor basketball player Patrick Dennehy and the ensuing cover-up that led to Dave Bliss’ ousting, or Baylor’s problems with sexual assault that cost football coach Art Briles and others their jobs. John brought readers the news, even when it wasn’t always good news.

Granted, John — like most sportswriters — would much rather cover a ball game than follow a scandal or write about someone losing their job. Not sure what he did to deserve so many scandals over the years, but maybe it was just God’s way of tipping the scales for John being able to travel to Hawaii, Alaska and Japan on the Trib’s dime. (Those were different times, y’all. I may be wrong, but I’ve said that I’m not sure our corporate owners would allow us to go to Japan today even if the Baylor football team were playing a game in Tokyo against an invading alien force, with the fate of the world’s survival hanging on the outcome.)

Over and over, when you quiz those people who know John Werner about his prevailing characteristic, the word “nice” is what most consistently emerges. And it’s true. John remains one of the nicest people you could ever hope to meet in the newspaper business, or any business. He’s friendly and generous with his time and sensitive to people’s feelings. In 25 years of working alongside him, we had only two real arguments, which is a personal record for “fewest arguments among anyone I’ve spent two decades or more around.”

Do nice guys really finish last? I don’t know, but I’m sure happy that this particular nice guy is finishing on his own terms, given the layoff-happy world of the modern journalism business.

John has earned the right to a break. He and Karen will load up their new Airstream Basecamp trailer and hit the open road to new adventures, to trails not yet blazed. Oh, fear not, dear readers — John will continue to freelance for the Trib as long as he wants. He’ll likely cover some games and write some guest columns from time to time. Of course, we’ll forever save a place for his incredible adventure-writing prose.

Nevertheless, this might still be a tough transition for John. I know it will be for the Trib, and especially for me. He and I have spent more hours together than I can possibly fathom over the past 25 years.

We’ve enjoyed mouth-watering meals and awesome athletic achievements together. We’ve taken many a road trip with one another, swapping countless stories in between making our ears bleed by listening to various “Worst of the Decade” musical compilations. (We also listened to a lot of good music, too. John’s a big rock music buff.)

It’s going to be a heck of a lot different without John as my right-hand man.

As I told him on our last road trip together, trying to keep from getting completely choked up, “John, it’s been the honor of my life to work alongside you.”

I’m even more grateful to call him my friend.