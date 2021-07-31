Brice Cherry: Declaring martial law on the sports world

A little more than week ago, I traveled to the Metroplex to witness my first Jiu Jitsu tournament. Just a day ago as I write this, I drove down to Belton to cover a Mixed Martial Arts event for the first time. In between those two events, I scheduled my TV library to stream Olympic karate matches, as that sport joined the Summer Games for the first time this year.
Maybe it’s just the world I’m living in, but all of the sudden it seems that martial arts are everywhere, that they’re applying an unrelenting choke hold on the sport’s fan attention.
Which doesn’t feel like a bad thing.
Interestingly, the IOC officially lists six “martial arts” among its roster of sports, including fencing, boxing and wrestling. It seems to be stripping the idea down to its most basic definition, that of a combat engagement that employs elements of fighting and self-defense. But if you’re like me, when you think “martial arts” you think of sports like Karate, Taekwondo, Judo (all Olympic sports), along with MMA, Jiu Jitsu, Kung Fu and Muay Thai. For the purposes of this discussion, that’s what I’ll be referring to going forward.
There is some data to confirm my supposition that martial arts are on the rise. Around 2008, nearly 7 million Americans participated in some manner of marital arts, according to Statista. A year later, a recession struck the country, and that number dwindled by almost half.
But the martial arts industry in the U.S. remains a multi-billion dollar industry, and it appears to be blazing a comeback trail. From 2014-19, the industry grew by an annual rate of 4.2%, according to market research from IbisWorld. The Sports and Fitness Industry Association estimated that 5.8 million Americans participated in martial arts in 2019, the highest mark since those salad days of the late 2000s.
And speaking of billon-dollar industries, we can’t overlook MMA’s impact in martial arts’ overall rise. The UFC ceased being a niche sport long ago. It’s mainstream now. Dana White’s organization has grown from a fledgling, offshoot sport in the early 1990s that seemed to have more similarities with pro ‘rasslin, to a modern-day, heavily-sanctioned machine that prints its own money. In 2018, the UFC agreed to a media rights deal with ESPN that was valued at $300 million per year, roughly double that of its previous TV contract with Fox.
Some have even called MMA the country’s fourth major sport. (Um, sorry NHL, I guess?) Nevertheless, MMA probably has more in common with organizations like the PGA (golf), ATP (tennis) and PBR (bull riding) than it does the NFL, NBA or MLB, since its competitors are independent contractors whose salaries are directly tied to their performance, rather than benefiting from a set annual salary paid by a particular team.
I’ve always been a boxing fan, but there’s little doubt that MMA has siphoned away fans from boxing, especially as the number of recognizable heavyweights has dwindled over the past two decades. More people can probably name UFC champions like Amanda Nunes and Francis Ngannou than they can current boxing title holders like Dillian Whyte and Joe Smith Jr. The UFC’s Conor McGregor has become one of the biggest stars in the world, headlining six of the organization’s highest-selling pay-per-view events.
After seeing it up close, I can understand MMA’s appeal. The event in Belton featured basically the Triple-A organization to the UFC, known as Legacy Fighting Alliance. But the competitors proved to be highly skilled, and when they slam an opponent the mat or catch them flush with a roundhouse kick, your instinctive reaction as a sports fan kicks in. “Oooooooooooo!” you cry, awash in bloodlust.
It probably helps that I live with a martial artist. My 16-year-old son Cooper recently acquired his second-degree black belt in karate. I’ve watched with pride over the past 10 years as he has grown and improved in that particular sport, and the discipline it has instilled.
At Friday’s MMA event in Belton, Cooper channeled Joe Rogan and gave me a running commentary, “Oh, Coria’s going for the standing guillotine … can he get it? … oh, nice defense by Ballou working out of it.”
Coop also practices Jiu Jitsu, and as such he’s the reason I attended the aforementioned Jiu Jitsu tournament in the Metroplex the weekend before. It proved to be an entire world unto itself, and it was not a small world, after all. Competitors by the dozens descended on this particular hotel and conference center to square off in a series of five-minute matches. They included both men and women, boys and girls, and spanned all ages. (Side note: You’ve never seen so many snake leg tattoos in your life. And probably two-thirds of those cobras were wrapped around women.)
It was Coop’s maiden voyage into the tournament scene, and he found himself battling against grown men, as his age division spanned competitors 16 to 29 years old. He lost a pair of matches and won one by walkover when his opponent couldn’t compete due to injury, and failed to advance to the next round of the bracket. But he acquitted himself well, learned a lot, and most of all enjoyed the experience.
Color me impressed. I never participated in any martial arts myself, other than jumping off the couch, trying to imitate Daniel LaRusso, in the mid-1980s after watching “The Karate Kid” for the hundredth time. But I’ve come to understand that to perform martial arts at a high level requires just as much athleticism, strength, stamina and discipline as any other sport you could imagine.
Where do martial arts go from here? MMA, behind UFC’s well-oiled money-making machine, figures to only grow in scope and audience. Jiu Jitsu has been proposed as a potential addition to the Olympics sports roster, but if it’s added it won’t be until the 2028 Los Angeles Games at the earliest. Popular TV programs like Neflix’s Cobra Kai, a Karate Kid reboot, might spark a new wave of interest in karate.
As for my firstborn, I refuse to call him “Sensei Cherry” like the students at his karate studio are required to do. (He both works and studies there.) But I’ll always support his martial arts dreams, at least to an extent.
Earlier this summer, he came to Janet and me and said that after several years of considering computer programming as a future career, he had changed his mind. Too many kids know too much more about computers, he reasoned.
“What would you think if I became an MMA fighter?” he said.
Yeesh. This question came shortly after Conor McGregor had broken his leg in a fight. Son, can’t you pick something a little more, I don’t know, bone-friendly?
Of course, we’ll support the boy in whatever career path he chooses, and he’s still young and weighing his options. But I must admit that during Friday’s MMA card he uttered some words that sounded like sweet music to my ears.
“You know, Dad, I could become an MMA announcer. That would be fun,” Coop said.
Brilliant! Go for it.
No retreat, no surrender.