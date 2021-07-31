Brice Cherry: Declaring martial law on the sports world

But the martial arts industry in the U.S. remains a multi-billion dollar industry, and it appears to be blazing a comeback trail. From 2014-19, the industry grew by an annual rate of 4.2%, according to market research from IbisWorld. The Sports and Fitness Industry Association estimated that 5.8 million Americans participated in martial arts in 2019, the highest mark since those salad days of the late 2000s.

And speaking of billon-dollar industries, we can’t overlook MMA’s impact in martial arts’ overall rise. The UFC ceased being a niche sport long ago. It’s mainstream now. Dana White’s organization has grown from a fledgling, offshoot sport in the early 1990s that seemed to have more similarities with pro ‘rasslin, to a modern-day, heavily-sanctioned machine that prints its own money. In 2018, the UFC agreed to a media rights deal with ESPN that was valued at $300 million per year, roughly double that of its previous TV contract with Fox.

Some have even called MMA the country’s fourth major sport. (Um, sorry NHL, I guess?) Nevertheless, MMA probably has more in common with organizations like the PGA (golf), ATP (tennis) and PBR (bull riding) than it does the NFL, NBA or MLB, since its competitors are independent contractors whose salaries are directly tied to their performance, rather than benefiting from a set annual salary paid by a particular team.