Brice Cherry: Entering Ironman has never been easier (so to speak)

Have you ever wanted to try a triathlon but didn’t know how to get started?

The Greater Waco Sports Commission has your back.

Maybe you are an avid runner or swimmer or cyclist, but never really knew how to put it all together. Maybe the training seems daunting, or perhaps it hasn’t been in the financial cards.

With Ironman and the City of Waco recently announcing an extension of their partnership through at least 2028, the GWSC hopes to build up a local group of triathletes that the community can get behind and support. So, they’re offering five scholarships to this year’s races, three for the 70.3 race and two more for the full 140.6-mile distance.

“This is for someone who has thought about the idea, flirted with the idea, maybe has done it before but wants to take it to the next level,” said Mike Vogelaar, executive director of the GWSC. “We want to be able to help support them.”