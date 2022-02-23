Brice Cherry: Entering Ironman has never been easier (so to speak)

Have you ever wanted to try a triathlon but didn’t know how to get started?
The Greater Waco Sports Commission has your back.
Maybe you are an avid runner or swimmer or cyclist, but never really knew how to put it all together. Maybe the training seems daunting, or perhaps it hasn’t been in the financial cards.
With Ironman and the City of Waco recently announcing an extension of their partnership through at least 2028, the GWSC hopes to build up a local group of triathletes that the community can get behind and support. So, they’re offering five scholarships to this year’s races, three for the 70.3 race and two more for the full 140.6-mile distance.
“This is for someone who has thought about the idea, flirted with the idea, maybe has done it before but wants to take it to the next level,” said Mike Vogelaar, executive director of the GWSC. “We want to be able to help support them.”
Vogelaar said that the scholarship idea took root at the end of January, and that they’ve already received 27 applications thus far. If you’re interested, there’s still time — the deadline to submit an application is next Monday. Applicants can visit their website at www.wacosports.org, and fill out an 18-question survey that takes down some basic contact information, along with the person’s experience level and reasons for wanting to give the Ironman a shot.
The Sports Commission will then whittle the applicant pool down to 10 semifinalists for a final interview process, either virtually or in person, before selecting the five scholarship winners.
An impetus for creating the scholarships was to give the Waco community a group of people to cheer on and support.
“It’s the reason we love sports and the reason we watch all these games,” Vogelaar said. “The thing about Ironman, if you don’t have a family friend or you don’t know someone who is doing the race you might not really be that entertained or plugged in to when the Ironman comes to visit. My thought was, let’s pour into this community.”
In addition to the Ironman entrance fee, scholarship winners will be provided running shoes and regular cycling tuneups. They’ll get the benefit of a nutritionist’s help, along with coaches to help them train for the various legs of the triathlon.
Perhaps best of all, the scholarship doesn’t just cover the Ironman. In order to help these athletes train, they’ll also gain free entry into an upcoming Mother’s Day 5K at Surf Waco, TriWaco, the Waco Wild West bike race, and the Beast of the Brazos open-water swim.
The scholarships are being funded through the help of several corporate partners, Vogelaar said. That group includes Bicycle World Texas, Waco Running Company, Rush Waco, NVDM Coaching, and the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.
“We couldn’t do it without them,” Vogelaar said. “They’re providing out of their own means to be able to make this happen.”
So if you’re "crazy" enough to tackle an Ironman, here’s your chance for a golden ticket to a padded room.
No, seriously, this feels like a great chance for anyone who always wanted to try a triathlon but felt that a hurdle stood in their way. And here’s the beautiful part. Let’s say you don’t land one of the scholarships this year. You can always try again next year.
“Since Ironman is going to be here for the next seven years, my thought is, how cool would this be if we can help continue to grow this?” Vogelaar said. “And next year people know, hey, there’s a scholarship opportunity they can apply for and go through this. We can make it an annual thing and grow it, that’s really my vision for it.”
One of the requirements of gaining induction to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame is that you show up for the banquet.
A couple of the state’s athletic greats will have to wait their turn a little longer. Due to conflicts, NFL sack king Michael Strahan and former San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobli won’t be in attendance for the Hall of Fame induction ceremony on March 12 at the BASE.
Such snafus have happened before, and generally it just means a slight delay of game. Strahan and Ginobli won’t have to go through the voting process again, assuming they can make the event sometime in the next couple of years.
One worthy addition joined the original class after Ginobli’s conflict arose, former Texas A&M volleyball star Stacy Sykora. Well, really I should call her an Aggie athletic star, considering she also played basketball and competed in the heptathlon in addition to volleyball.
It remains a slam-dunk class, including Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Chris Bosh, Ginobli’s four-time NBA champion teammate Tony Parker, former Baylor Heisman-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III, former long jump world record holder Bob Beamon, gymnastics champion Carli Patterson Caldwell, former Dallas Cowboys and Houston Oilers receiver Mike Renfro, and the all-time leading women’s basketball scorer, former Baylor great Suzie Snider Eppers.
Tickets or sponsorships are available by visiting www.tshof.org or by calling 254-756-1633.
You’ve heard of the Monsters of the Midway? Well, allow me to introduce you to the Bashers of the Bosque.
It’s early yet, but Lord have mercy, the McLennan Community College softball team is absolutely mashing the ball. MCC has blasted off to a 13-1 record through its first three weeks, and has scored double-digit run totals in all but two of those games.
Overall, Chris Berry’s Highlanders are averaging 11.3 runs per game. They’re hitting .459 with a nutso .847 slugging percentage, and have thumped 30 home runs in their 14 contests. They rank third nationally in both batting average and homers, and are second in slugging.
Next up for MCC is a trip to Odessa this weekend for the Wrangler Round-Robin Tournament with Otero College and host Odessa.
Your next chance to witness MCC assault some poor innocent softballs here in Waco will come March 2, when they host Grayson.