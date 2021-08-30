Brice Cherry: Putting the 'class' into a Texas Sports Hall of Fame induction group

We always want our heroes to be gracious. But let’s face it, they’re just people.
That’s what made this past weekend’s Texas Sports Hall of Fame banquet so special. For once, grace and greatness intersected at every turn.
Every year, the Hall of Fame recognizes a luminescent collection of athletes and coaches. Just like the landscape in our great state, the athletic talent in Texas stretches for miles and miles, far beyond the eye can see. This most recent crop of inductees proved no different in that regard. It actually spanned two induction years (2020, 2021), and featured performers who stole the show in their athletic endeavors — track and field’s Leroy Burrell, Michelle Carter and Francie Larrieu-Smith, basketball’s Teresa Weatherspoon and Sophia Young-Malcolm, and football’s DeMarcus Ware, Derrick Johnson, Charlie Waters and Shane Lechler.
Yet their greatness was actually exceeded by their graciousness. In my 23 years in Waco, I haven’t witnessed a class of Hall of Famers who universally were more grateful, more humble, and more down-to-earth than this one. I’d venture a guess that anyone who attended Saturday night’s banquet — and it proved to be a good-sized crowd at Extraco Event Center’s BASE — would agree.
Heck, they even knocked it out of the park in brevity. Near the end of the night, master of ceremonies and Dallas Cowboys play-by-play man Brad Sham remarked that this group of nine inductees set a Texas Sports Hall of Fame record for sticking to their time allotment on their speeches. He was only half-joking. As any banquet-goer knows, speakers who are equally courteous and concise are in short supply.
Now, I’m not trying to disparage any past Hall of Famers. By and large, when they receive their Hall passes, they couldn’t be more appreciative. Even big-name, millionaire celebrities who may have initially been reluctant to take time out of their busy schedules to head to Waco usually melt into a puddle of polite perspective once they arrive. They get to the museum and say, “Wow. This really is a big deal. What can I do to help? Smile, sign this, say thanks? Sure, will do.”
Exceptions to that rule do exist, though. Troy Aikman ducked into an office at the museum and thus ducked out of his responsibilities at a Hall of Fame reception, effectively snubbing people who had paid good money to rub shoulders with the quarterback. At least he came. Shaquille O’Neal bailed at the last minute, citing an illness in his family. Photos of Shaq partying in Vegas surfaced soon thereafter, leaving the Hall of Fame board feeling sick to their stomachs instead.
In her Hall of Fame interviews and speech, Nancy Liebermann might as well have been juggling a stack of Dallas phone books, as much name dropping as she did. “Barack Obama, Michael Jordan and the Pope walk into a bar with me” sounds like the start of a joke, but that’s the way almost every Nancy anecdote began. (More or less.)
Those athletes are the outliers, but they’re still out there. Again, that’s what made this year so refreshing. To a person, these men and women were effusive in their modesty and thankfulness. Several, including Johnson and Young-Malcolm, spoke at length about their Christian faith and how it had shaped them, which warmed the heart of this old saved-by-grace sinner.
Burrell attended the event despite dealing with the recent tragic suicide of his son, Cameron. When he referenced that loss but mentioned he still wanted to honor his commitment to the Hall of Fame, the crowd showered him with an ovation that felt like a warm hug. Later, Weatherspoon paused at the start of her speech to acknowledge Burrell’s courage and express her condolences.
One after the other, they passed the baton of consideration down the line. It was beautiful to see.
Full disclosure: I’m a member of the selection committee for the Hall of Fame. We are charged with setting the ballot each year, and then each committee member later votes for his or her top choices for induction. Whenever we’re going through that process, we never stop to discuss whether a candidate will be likely to appreciate the experience and be gracious in their remarks. Rather, we debate their merit as athletes or coaches or administrators. The other stuff doesn’t really matter. Humility’s kind of a crapshoot with many of the world’s greatest athletes.
But it sure is nice when it all comes together.
And this year’s group put the class in Hall of Fame class.
It’s been a really good year for Max Muncy.
In early July, the 31-year-old Dodgers slugger made his second All-Star appearance. On July 23, he and his wife welcomed a baby daughter, Sophie Kate, into the world. (Only the coolest people are born on July 23rd. I’ll give you zero guesses as to when a certain sport scribe’s birthday falls.)
All along the way, Muncy has put together a booming season at the plate. He has amassed 28 home runs, 100 hits, 78 RBIs and 76 runs to this point in the season. He leads all National League position players in WAR (Wins Above Replacement), a metric which compares a player’s overall value by determining how many more wins he’s worth than the average replacement player.
Given Muncy’s mashing, his name has even started to pop up in MVP discussions. The former Baylor star is currently out of the L.A. lineup with a back injury that the Dodgers have deemed “minor,” but if he can get back on the field soon, he should build his case for consideration.
Not surprisingly, he has the vote of the fans in Chavez-Ravine. Earlier this month, they showered Muncy with “MVP! MVP!” chants amid a two-homer game.
“That was one of the cooler moments I’ve had in my career,” Muncy said afterward. “I had to hold back a smile when I was in the batter’s box.”
You don’t always have to shop for the brand name. Sometimes the store brand is just as good. (Shout out to HEB’s made-fresh queso.)
Tanner Mordecai signed with one of college football’s biggest brand names coming out of high school at Midway, the Oklahoma Sooners. But Mordecai lost out to Spencer Rattler for OU’s starting quarterback job last season, and played in mostly garbage time for his three seasons in Norman. He completed 50 of 70 passes for 639 yards and four touchdowns over that time span, seeing action in 12 games.
So, Mordecai came back home to Texas and transferred to SMU. The Mustangs haven’t carried much national sway since the Pony Express days of the 1980s. But Sonny Dykes has steadily upgraded SMU’s crop of talent since arriving on the Hilltop in 2017, and Mordecai is a pretty good get.
Looks like it’ll work out as a wise decision for Mordecai as well. SMU named him as its starting QB for the 2021 opener on Sunday.
Kudos to Mordecai for his patience and perseverance. It’ll be interesting to see if he can rekindle some of the magic he showed in 2017, when he totaled 53 passing touchdowns and 23 rushing scores while leading Midway to a state championship game appearance.
Looks like it’s time for Mordecai and SMU to make a (brand) name for themselves.