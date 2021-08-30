Brice Cherry: Putting the 'class' into a Texas Sports Hall of Fame induction group

Now, I’m not trying to disparage any past Hall of Famers. By and large, when they receive their Hall passes, they couldn’t be more appreciative. Even big-name, millionaire celebrities who may have initially been reluctant to take time out of their busy schedules to head to Waco usually melt into a puddle of polite perspective once they arrive. They get to the museum and say, “Wow. This really is a big deal. What can I do to help? Smile, sign this, say thanks? Sure, will do.”

Exceptions to that rule do exist, though. Troy Aikman ducked into an office at the museum and thus ducked out of his responsibilities at a Hall of Fame reception, effectively snubbing people who had paid good money to rub shoulders with the quarterback. At least he came. Shaquille O’Neal bailed at the last minute, citing an illness in his family. Photos of Shaq partying in Vegas surfaced soon thereafter, leaving the Hall of Fame board feeling sick to their stomachs instead.

In her Hall of Fame interviews and speech, Nancy Liebermann might as well have been juggling a stack of Dallas phone books, as much name dropping as she did. “Barack Obama, Michael Jordan and the Pope walk into a bar with me” sounds like the start of a joke, but that’s the way almost every Nancy anecdote began. (More or less.)