Brice Cherry Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If baseball rivalries were salsa, the Rangers-Astros feud would be ketchup.

It’s just never contained much spice.

Generally, when one has been up, the other has been down. Historically, this has been a rivalry mostly marked by indifference. But that all could change over these last few months of the 2023 MLB season.

Here in the early days of July, the surprising Rangers and their rocking, run-scoring offense lead the AL West. Lurking in second place, just three games behind entering Wednesday’s action, are the Astros. Look, I know everyone’s attention will soon be drawn to King Football and his unyielding reign over our collective consciousness. But leave a little room for the boys of summer, will ya? We’re setting up for an actual pennant race here in the Lone Star State.

Ever since the Astros moved over from the National League in 2013 to join the AL West, the Rangers and Astros have finished 1-2 in the division only once. That came in 2015, when Texas won 88 games and claimed the division title by a slim two-game lead over Houston.

As for the rest of the last decade, it’s really been a story of two franchises going in opposite directions. When the Astros made the AL jump, they were mired on the back end of a ragged rebuilding effort that resulted in three straight 100-loss seasons. The Rangers were in a much better place. They reached the World Series in 2010 and ’11, and by the time of the Astros’ arrival in 2013, they were still a solid contender, winning 91 games that season and finishing second in the division.

But once the Astros made their rise back to respectability, the Rangers’ fortunes faded back to mediocrity. While Houston ascended all the way to the state’s first World Series title in 2017, Texas finished 78-84 that season and failed to make the playoffs. And the Rangers plummeted from there, winning only 41.7 percent of their games from 2018-22 while the ‘Stros experienced their greatest run of success as a franchise. Houston made the playoffs every year and made three more trips to the Fall Classic, adding a second championship last season.

This tendency for one of the state’s MLB franchises to zig where the other zagged has muted any real animosity for one another. But, again, the potential lingers for a bare-knuckles brawl in 2023.

New manager Bruce Bochy has provided critical direction to the previously rudderless Rangers. He commanded immediate respect in the clubhouse, given his track record. Remember, Bochy won three World Series rings as manager of the San Francisco Giants from 2007-19.

On the field, the Rangers have impressed with a resurgent hitting attack that ranks first in the majors in runs scored, hits and batting average. Three of the four starting infielders for next week’s All-Star Game will be Rangers in second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager and third baseman Josh Jung, not to mention the All-Star starting catcher in Jonah Heim. Who would have predicted that before the season?

Meanwhile, three-and-a-half hours south on I-45, things have gone a little south for the Astros. Houston won 106 games in 2022, its fourth 100-win campaign in the past five full MLB seasons. So, Astros fans have grown accustomed to (even spoiled by) first-place finishes and long winning streaks.

But injuries have stunted Houston’s progress this season. Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley, Yordan Alvarez, Jeremy Pena, Jose Urquidy and Luis Garcia have all spent time on the injured list. Nevertheless, Houston still knows how to piece together wins. Entering Wednesday, the Astros had won seven of their last 10 games, including taking three of four from the Rangers last weekend.

That series showed the tantalizing appeal this rivalry could yet produce. None of the games were decided by more than three runs. In Monday’s finale, the Astros built a 6-0 lead only to see Texas storm back to tie the game 10-10 after seven innings. Eventually, Houston survived, 12-11, thanks to back-to-back RBI doubles from Jose Abreu and Chas McCormick in the ninth. But what a game, am I right?

As appetizers go, that four-game matchup was like complimentary queso. Such a tasty teaser for what’s to come.

Remember that 2015 season I referenced earlier, the only one where the Rangers and Astros finished 1-2 in the West? Well, not surprisingly that season actually added more spice to the proceedings than ever before. Did I say spice? More like ghost pepper juice.

In July of that season, the teams scuffled late in a game won by Texas, 7-6. The Rangers’ Roughned Odor (whose default heat setting was always set to boil) exchanged harsh words with then-Astros catcher Hank Conger. Within seconds, the benches cleared and the players started pushing and shoving. Even the managers got involved, as Houston’s AJ Hinch became entangled with Rangers slugger Prince Fielder before manager Jeff Bannister flew in from the top rope, reportedly yelling, “Don’t touch my guy!”

The rivalry only intensified from there. The teams battled all the way to the end of September, and when Texas eventually claimed the AL West title, they poured a bit of salt into the Astros’ wound. Houston had rolled out a “Come and Take It” slogan that season, which any self-respecting Texan knows is a reference to Battle of Gonzales and the famous flag it inspired. The Rangers responded by trolling the Astros with their own slogan: “We Came and Took It.” (Hat tip to the PR department.)

That’s the type of venom that Texans usually reserve for Aggie-Longhorn confrontations. But why can’t it spill over into our MLB ballparks?

The Astros and Rangers will meet six more times this season, July 24-26 in Houston and Sept. 4-6 in Arlington. With the teams’ current positions in the standings, these games will carry more significance than they have in years.

Bring it on. A little salt and a little spice makes not only for good fajitas, but for good rivalries, too.