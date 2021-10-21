Brice Cherry: The world's nuttiest Squirrel also stands out as the most inspiring

Sleep, who needs sleep? You’ve only got to get up and run 26.2 miles in the world’s biggest marathon in a few hours.

“I thought it would be so hard,” Goodnight said .”Then I took off and I started feeling, ‘This feels pretty good, I’ll see how long it lasts.’ Then I kept going and I’d say, ‘This feels pretty good, let’s see how long it lasts.’ And I kept going.”

Naturally, it got hard. Goodnight said around mile 20 she could feel fatigue gaining on her. But she’s a runner. She’s used to pushing through.

“The last two miles I was like, ‘I don’t care, I just made my time and I know where I am, I’m happy with it.’ The last two miles I kind of jogged on in,” she said. “I don’t know how it happens. I thought it was going to be super crazy and I’d be sore, but I wasn’t.”

Did you catch that part about making her time? Yep, she did it again. Goodnight completed the race in 3:41.44, which qualified her for next year’s Boston Marathon.

You can break this lady’s body — please don’t, she’s been through enough — but you’ll never break her spirit.