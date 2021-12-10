Brice Cherry: Though a giant, Dave Campbell blessed us with gentle, genial soul

Can a person be approachable and legendary all at once?
Anyone who ever met Dave Campbell knows it’s a rhetorical question.
Dave was Waco’s own sportswriting giant, only unlike Goliath he wasn’t grouchy, just beloved. He was Mount Rushmore, with an elevator attached. He put the genial in genius.
We all knew this day was eventually coming, but this world feels a little less sweet now that Dave Campbell, who died Friday at age 96, is no longer in it.
Long before I ever moved to Waco in 1998, I knew of Dave Campbell. His reputation as a brilliant sportswriter and the pied piper of Lone Star State football preceded him all over the state of Texas and beyond. In those days, Waco was mostly known for four things above all: Baylor University, Dr Pepper, the Branch Davidian standoff and Dave Campbell.
Then I met the man himself, and he couldn’t have been more personable. It was as if he’d been my next-door neighbor for decades.
That’s the way he was with everyone.
Dave belonged to the state of Texas, he belonged to Baylor, he belonged to Waco, he belonged to La Vega High School, and he undoubtedly belonged to the Waco Tribune-Herald. He was our Dave even before he was the Dave of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine fame, and we were exceedingly proud to call him our leader, our own sportswriting legend.
By the time I arrived at the Trib, Dave had been retired from his four decade-plus run as sports editor for a few years. But he still stopped by the newspaper offices regularly, and I got to know him through those visits. While many in the community and in the journalism ranks called him Mr. Campbell or Mr. Dave, I called him Dave. Certainly he had earned the esteem afforded by those aforementioned titles. But I called him Dave because that’s what everyone else in the sports department called him.
And it fit the man. He was your hero and your best friend all at once.
This was a man who had no equal in his field, and yet couldn’t have been kinder or more generous of spirit. The first time Dave ever offered a compliment about something I’d written, he didn’t just make my day or make my year. He made my career. Make my life, Dave. Can we just stop time right now?
Soon, Dave was occasionally asking me to freelance for him — stringing, in newspaper parlance — for his post-retirement gig as the editor and publisher of Dave Campbell’s Baylor Bear Insider. Talk about a dream gig. Whenever Dave called, it was as if the Batphone rang. Only Dave was even cooler than Batman, at least in my eyes.
Dave had an impeccable recall for games and plays that may have happened decades ago. He was the utmost authority on both Baylor University football history and Central Texas high school football history. He’d start telling a story, and you were immediately transported there, in a front-row seat. Every detail dripped with vivid, rich color.
You’ve heard that familiar cliché, he’s forgotten more about football than you’ll ever know? Ha. Not true with Dave. He didn’t forget anything.
Speaking of Baylor, Dave’s alma mater, allow me this brief soapbox. Baylor, do the right thing. Name the press box in Dave Campbell’s honor. No one in the history of the world ever watched more Baylor football games than Dave, or reported on them with more knowledge or panache. Even long into his golden years.
Yes, I know the old press box at Floyd Casey Stadium was named for Dave, and I’ve heard the hooey that such titles don’t automatically transfer when you change facilities. But this needs to happen. Goodness gracious, you’ve still got the beautiful bronze plaque. Make it happen, Baylor.
As a writer, Dave never lost his fastball, and let me tell you, he always brought it like some nuclear combination of Bob Feller and Nolan Ryan. One of my favorite pastimes was to go pull up a chair to the old microfilm machine and scan through Dave’s columns from years gone by. He could spin a phrase like few before or since.
Again, even into his later years, Dave continued to write rich, beautiful prose, that served as both an inspiration and a benchmark for all of us in this crazy sportswriting business.
Naturally, many immediately tie Dave to the famed magazine that still bears his name, and with good reason. It’s long been known as the “Bible” of football in the state, and it has evolved in the 21st Century to expand its digital presence. As the story goes, it all started on Dave and Reba’s kitchen table. Humble beginnings for a humble man, but one who dared to dream as big as a Texas sky.
Even as my hero and icon, Dave was also my friend, as he was to so many of you. Once Dave took me out to lunch, and he drove. This was probably eight or nine years ago, and he didn’t drive like an old-timer, let me tell you. Bit of a lead foot. I was kind of white-knuckling it in the passenger seat, but it made for a fun, lively story later.
Some years ago the City of Waco held a special appreciation banquet for Dave, a black-tie event attended by many of his friends and former colleagues. It was a great time and a testament to his beloved stature and his enduring legacy, though I’ll never forgive the dry cleaner for accidentally giving me the wrong (too small) black jacket. (Dave, not surprisingly, didn’t seem to mind.)
I’m a believer that writing — and especially sportswriting — should be fun. Sure, there will be times where you as a journalist must report on something not so enjoyable. But much of our job revolves around covering ball games, getting to know coaches and athletes, and telling their stories. We’re not covering Congress or the courts here.
Dave loved his job, and it showed. There’s an old quote that one of Dave’s close friends Denne Freeman, longtime Texas Sports Editor at the Associated Press, used to declare in the press box prior to a game. He’d say, “Boys and girls, if you can’t write this one, you need to hang it up.” Dave embodied that idea as well as anyone.
As Sports Editor at the Tribune-Herald, I realize that I’m part of a legacy that includes Jinx Tucker, Kim Gorum, Jim Barnes and, of course, Dave Campbell. The rest of us couldn’t carry Dave’s notebook, but we tarry on. And I’m proud to add a small something to what he helped build.
Even an all-time great of the sportswriting profession, the job didn’t define Dave. Above all, he was a family man. He took his wife Reba on many a business-related trip over the years. When the great Earl Campbell won his Heisman Trophy for the University of Texas in 1977, Earl’s mother Ann stood by his side, wearing a yellow rose given to her by Reba. Fitting for the mother of the Tyler Rose, don’t you think?
Dave was also a beloved father — aka Daddy — to his two daughters Julie and Becky, and a doting grandfather as well. My sincere condolences and prayers of sympathy to the Campbell family and extended family. You knew him better and loved him deeper than anyone.
Nowadays, they have entire seminars trying to teach people how to figure out a work-life balance. Meanwhile, Dave invented it.
Reba preceded Dave in death in early 2020. Though I’m crushed that Dave Campbell is no longer with us, that I will never again get a call from my sportswriting hero, causing me to drop everything, it gives me peace to know that Dave has rejoined his love Reba in that great press box in the sky.
Godspeed, Mr. Campbell. Rest easy, Dave. Your journey is complete.
There will never be another like you.