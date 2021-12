The funeral service for Dave Campbell is set for 11 a.m. Friday at Austin Avenue United Methodist Church in Waco.

A reception at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame will follow. Campbell was 96 when he died Friday.

Campbell was sports editor of the Waco Tribune-Herald from 1953-93, and founded Texas Football Magazine as editor and publisher in 1960. After retiring from the Tribune-Herald, Campbell served as editor of the Baylor Bear Foundation’s Insider until 2008.