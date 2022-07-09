Despite heat, TriWaco competitors thrilled to race Sunday

The temperature will be a scorching 103 degrees by noon Sunday and the Brazos River will run lower than usual due to Central Texas’ severe drought.

But for the first time in three years, all signs point toward TriWaco completing all three swim, cycling and running portions of the event.

After the 2020 TriWaco was canceled due to COVID-19, last year’s race was shortened due to lightning strikes in the area. The cycling portion was halted, and runners were given the option of running five kilometers.

“Last year was heartbreaking,” Frank Cortese said. “As a race director, I’ve never been as anxious as last year because you’re weighing the safety and the experience, and you’ve got to put the safety first. Now we’re going to get to race. We’re going to take the precautions we need and get them all in.”

By early Saturday afternoon, 775 competitors had signed up for the triathlon.

The Olympic division features a 1,500-meter swim in the Brazos River, a 40-kilometer bike ride, and a 10-kilometer run. The Sprint division includes a 400-meter swim, a 16-mile bike ride, and a 3.4-mile run.

Due to the severe heat, an early start is essential. The Sprint swim will begin at 6:30 a.m. followed by the Olympic swim at 6:50 a.m. The start has been moved from across the Washington Street Bridge to the east side of the Brazos due to the lower water level.

“Where they used to get in the water is now a cliff on this (west) side,” Cortese said. “I made the preventative move to go on the other side because it’s so much lower geographically, and it’s a nice, gradual walk into the water.”

Though the water is lower than normal, Cortese doesn’t expect it to negatively affect the race.

“Even with it this low, I’m not worried about them getting a spot to swim or getting distance,” Cortese said. “If anything, being low works better because the flow doesn’t bring debris down the river. It’s really kind of a positive in that weird way, because some years we’re here and you see logs going by.”

The Brazos River swim is always a challenge whether the water level is low or high. There are a lot more factors to deal with in open water than swimming in a pool.

“Occasionally we do them in pools, but those are usually shorter races,” said veteran triathlete Sean Gales of the UTSA Triathlon Club. “It’s hard to get 1,500 meters in a pool with 300 people. It’s more difficult in the river because you can’t see where you’re going. You’re looking for the buoys instead of the black line along the bottom of the pool. There are no lanes, so you can zigzag.”

Both the Olympic division 40-kilometer bike ride and the Sprint division 16-mile bike ride are held on mostly flat road surfaces. Most triathletes consider cycling the most manageable part of TriWaco.

David Banchs of Dallas will compete in his sixth triathlon, but this will be his first time on the Olympic Waco course. He’s been acclimating by training in the heat while getting the right nutrition, and hopes to follow through with a good strategy.

“I tend to overexert myself on the bike,” Banchs said. “It’s flat, so I’m looking forward to having something left for the run this time. I’m hoping this will be my breakthrough race with the nutrition, the training and the rest. My coach has said to get out there in the heat and just try to acclimate.”

After finishing the swim and cycling portions, the run through the hills of Cameron Park is often a monumental challenge. But it’s also a major part of what makes the Waco course unique.

“I hear Frank (Cortese) rhapsodizing about the hills,” Banchs said. “They say if there’s a hill, Frank will find it. We were joking the other day that a Frank Cortese course is like your granddad’s stories about going to school, and it’s uphill both ways.”

During his pre-race speech to competitors Saturday morning, Cortese emphasized the importance of pacing themselves throughout the race to avoid heat exhaustion. Stations will be set up throughout the course providing Gatorade, water, fruit and cold towels.

Gales said it’s essential to have a race strategy to avoid heat-related issues, especially running through the hills leading up to the finish at Indian Spring Park.

“In a hot race, we’re going to be the most tired when we hit the run,” Gales said. “Those hills are going to be tricky. With a race like this, it’s important to watch the heat, and it takes a lot of energy to run the hills. Some people might just walk uphill and run the downhill.”

The competitors will be split about 50-50 among the Olympic and Sprint divisions. For Annette Ayers, who competes in the Sprint division, TriWaco is fun because many of her family members are involved.

“This is probably the seventh for me,” said Ayers, who lives in Whitney. “I did the first one literally as a challenge, and then we all kind of got into it. My brother has done Ironman. My two daughters, son-in-law, brother, husband, we all do it. It’s become a family thing.”

Ayers expects the heat to be challenging, but she has been training for it.

“We did a practice yesterday, and the heat is brutal,” Ayers said. “It’s just about pacing yourself, drinking a lot of water, and trying to stay cool. The swim is the most difficult part, at least for me. I’m not worried about the river being low, we swam in Lake Whitney yesterday.”

Cortese believes TriWaco is attractive to competitors because of the variety of elements it offers with the Brazos River swim, the relatively flat bike ride through the countryside, and the hilly run through Cameron Park.

“There are so many great triathlons in this state,” Cortese said. “But you just have a lot of great scenery to watch in this one. The skills to navigate a river swim are different than a lake. You’ve got the hills, a beautiful wooded, shaded area, but you’ve got the challenge.”