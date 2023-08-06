LOWER SUSSEX, Del. — That amazing run by Central Texas in the Senior League World Series had to end sometime.

Illinois outlasted District 9, representing several Central Texas Little Leagues, in nine innings in the World Series title game, 5-4, on Sunday night. That prevented District 9 from winning its third title in a five-year span.

The girls from Texas won it all last summer and several of those players returned. With the score tied at 3 going into the bottom of the eighth inning, District 9 put itself in prime position to take the win.

Aided by Lindsay Talafuse’s leadoff single, District 9 put a pair of runners in scoring position with one out. But North Carolina managed to strike out District 9’s Allyson Schauer looking for the second out, and then after an intentional walk to Kyli Alonzo, Journee White tapped a come-backer that ended the threat for the Texans.

That turned out to be a huge, Series-winning escape for Illinois.

The rules for the ninth inning stated that teams would start the inning with a baserunner on second base. Illinois took advantage of that opportunity when Audrey Gilman dropped down a bunt that punched through District 9’s shifting infield and allowed the go-ahead run to score. Illinois added one more run in the inning to go up 5-3 and put the pressure on the defending champs.

District 9 rallied to make the score 5-4 in the bottom of the ninth when Miah Corona of Troy singled through the left side, driving home her 14th run of the tournament. But then Illinois got a pair of grounders to defuse District 9’s rally and seal the state’s first Senior League title.

District 9 should still feel proud about another successful summer under the direction of manager Chance Bacon, who led the program to World Series titles in 2019 and 2022.