District 9 all-stars ready to bring the noise at Senior League World Series

Watch out, world. Central Texas is coming.

The District 9 all-stars, representing multiple school districts throughout the area, will open up play at the Senior League Softball World Series in Lower Sussex, Delaware, beginning Monday. They’ll open up against Latin America at 7 p.m. Central time Monday at Lyons Field in Lower Sussex.

The Centex girls should be ready to make some noise on the East Coast after bashing their way to the Southwestern Regional title in Louisiana last week. District 9 won its four regional tourney games by a combined score of 52-0.

The District 9 team is managed by Chance Bacon, and the roster includes Shyann Mondragon, Ky-Li Alonzo, Christi McGuire, Journee White, Ava Hrabal, Kiara Walker, Lauren Harris, Lindsay Talafuse, Isabela “Izzy” Garcia, Jayden Sadler, Delanie Evans, Kaidence Quinn, Miah Corona, Nicole Mucha and Azura Bacon.

District 9 will continue pool play with a game against Delaware Tuesday, the Asia-Pacific region Wednesday and the East region on Thursday.