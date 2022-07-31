 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

District 9 all-stars ready to bring the noise at Senior League World Series

  • 0
District 9 Senior League

District 9, featuring players representing multiple Central Texas school districts, will open up action at the Senior League Softball World Series in Delaware on Monday.

 Chance Bacon, provided

Watch out, world. Central Texas is coming.

The District 9 all-stars, representing multiple school districts throughout the area, will open up play at the Senior League Softball World Series in Lower Sussex, Delaware, beginning Monday. They’ll open up against Latin America at 7 p.m. Central time Monday at Lyons Field in Lower Sussex.

The Centex girls should be ready to make some noise on the East Coast after bashing their way to the Southwestern Regional title in Louisiana last week. District 9 won its four regional tourney games by a combined score of 52-0.

The District 9 team is managed by Chance Bacon, and the roster includes Shyann Mondragon, Ky-Li Alonzo, Christi McGuire, Journee White, Ava Hrabal, Kiara Walker, Lauren Harris, Lindsay Talafuse, Isabela “Izzy” Garcia, Jayden Sadler, Delanie Evans, Kaidence Quinn, Miah Corona, Nicole Mucha and Azura Bacon.

People are also reading…

District 9 will continue pool play with a game against Delaware Tuesday, the Asia-Pacific region Wednesday and the East region on Thursday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lynge wins TriWaco Olympic title

Lynge wins TriWaco Olympic title

For the first time since 2019, TriWaco went off without a hitch. After canceling the event due to COVID-19 in 2020 and being stopped due to lightning in 2021, competitors were able to complete the race despite the scorching temperatures.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert