District 9 all-stars romp to Southwestern Regional title

The Waco District 9 senior girls are World Series-bound.

 Chance Bacon, provided

ALEXANDRIA, La. — Chalk up another regional title for a Waco-area Little League team.

The District 9 senior softball all-stars claimed the Southwestern Regional title with a 13-0 rout of New Mexico on Wednesday. District 9, the Texas West champions, now will move on to the Senior League World Series in Sussex County, Delaware, Aug. 1-7.

The championship game victory completed a dominant run through the regional tournament for District 9, which won its four games at the event by a combined score of 52-0.

