District 9 rallies for 8-3 win, staying undefeated at World Series

LOWER SUSSEX, Del. — Call them the Rally Cappers.

For the second time in two games at the Senior League Softball World Series, District 9 used a late-inning rally to push ahead for good. The Central Texas team rallied for an 8-3 win on Tuesday over host Delaware to improve to 2-0 in World Series pool play.

Delaware scored the first three runs of the game in the top of the third. But the District 9 team, representing the Southwest Region, didn’t panic. They pulled to within 3-2 by the end of the fourth inning, and then rose to the occasion in a righteous way with a six-run fifth.

In that inning, Lauren Harris and Ky-Li Alonzo ignited the explosion with singles off Delaware relief pitcher Cierra Lewis. Then with those two runners on base, Journee White continued her RBI journey of the summer by dropping a single into right field to chase home Harris with the tying run.

District 9 was just getting started. Christi McGuire followed by spanking a sharp single into center field to drive in two more, and the Delaware centerfielder’s misplay on the ball allowed McGuire to take an extra base. At that point, District 9 was like a snowball running downhill, and added four additional runs on a Jayden Sadler RBI double and a pair of Delaware errors.

District 9 pitcher Izzy Garcia of Troy didn’t let Delaware’s one big inning faze her from her job. Garcia worked quickly and got the Delaware hitters to routinely pop up, allowing her to defense to work behind her. Garcia held Delaware scoreless in six of the seven innings. She struck out two and walked four while allowing only three hits.

Alonzo paced District 9 at the plate with a 2-for-3 effort, along with a walk.

District 9 also played some splendid, error-less defense, highlighted by the play of the game from centerfielder Lindsay Talafuse. In the sixth Talafuse adeptly tracked a deep fly off the bat of Delaware’s Lewis and soared to make the snag at the fence.

District 9’s next game will come at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the Philippines, which like the Central Texas team is 2-0 at the World Series.