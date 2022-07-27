District 9 Senior all-stars romp to Southwestern Regional title

ALEXANDRIA, La. — Chalk up another regional title for a Waco-area Little League team.
The District 9 senior softball all-stars claimed the Southwestern Regional title with a 13-0 rout of New Mexico on Wednesday. District 9, the Texas West champions, now will move on to the Senior League World Series in Sussex County, Delaware, Aug. 1-7.
The championship game victory completed a dominant run through the regional tournament for District 9, which won its four games at the event by a combined score of 52-0.