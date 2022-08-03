District 9 still repping Centex in style, improves to 3-0 at World Series

LOWER SUSSEX, Del. — The District 9 all-stars just keep shining — and winning.

The team from Central Texas showed off their hitting prowess again, roping 15 hits on their way to a 10-1 win over the Philippines in pool play at the Senior League Softball World Series on Wednesday at Lyons Field. District 9 improved to 3-0 at the tournament, and handed the Philippines their first loss.

Kaidence Quinn put on a hitting exhibition in the batter’s box for District 9, going 4-for-4 on the night with two runs scored and four RBIs.

District 9 will play its fourth pool play contest on Thursday against East champion Camden (Del.) at 4:30 p.m. Central. That game, like all so far in the tournament, will be televised on ESPN+. It’ll also be the Southwestern champ’s second game against a Delaware opponent of the tournament.

Already leading 1-0, District 9 stretched the gap to 3-0 with a two-run third inning. Journee White set the table with a one-out single, and came home to score two batters later when Quinn swatted a single up the middle to center. Quinn didn’t stay on base long, though, because Jayden Sadler followed by pounding a RBI double into the gap in right-center.

The Philippines had a solid chance to break up the shutout in the bottom of the inning. They put two runners on base thanks to a walk and a hit-by-pitch. But with two outs and those two runners on, District 9 leftfielder Ava Hrabal made the sweet, runs-saving defensive play with a running catch angling toward the line.

District 9 just keeps putting pressure on teams with their heavy-hitting lineup, and in the fourth inning they started to widen the gap with a six-run outburst. They scored a pair on sacrifice flies from Lauren Harris and Christi McGuire and added another on a Quinn RBI single. Then they flexed their muscle in a massive way when Sadler crushed a two-run home run well over the left-field fence, extending the lead to 9-0. Sadler went 2-for-3 with three RBIs on the night.

They upped that lead to 10-0 in the fifth on Ky-Li Alonzo’s sacrifice fly. That set up the Central Texans for a potential run-rule, but in the bottom of the inning the Philippines scratched a run across to extend the game. Ciarina Eder tagged a leadoff single, and then Laira Silverio swatted an RBI double deep to center field.

But that’s all the damage that the Asia Pacific champions could do against Nicole Mucha, District 9’s third different winning pitcher in three games. Mucha went the distance, scattering five hits and yielding just the one run.