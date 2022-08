LOWER SUSSEX, Del. – Rain? Texans don’t know what that wet stuff even is.

District 9’s quarterfinal game at the Senior League Softball World Series was rained out on Friday. The team of all-stars from Central Texas will now meet Canada at 9:30 a.m. Central time on Saturday.

Should District 9, which is 4-0 in the tournament, win over the Canadians, they’d play in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday for the right to advance to Sunday’s championship game.