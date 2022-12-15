Fitness workout, food drive scheduled for Saturday

A Waco fitness workout and food drive is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Athletic Center on Schroeder Drive.

Van Davis and her company Be Awesome Now are putting on the event, which is open to people of all fitness levels.

This one-hour family friendly workout will consist of Zumba with Rose Lugo, and Tabata Workout and Total Body Stretch with Davis. Chairs will also be available for a chair workout. Participants will need to bring water to drink and are encouraged to bring canned goods for Caritas.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email Van_Davis@baylor.edu.