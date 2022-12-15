 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fitness workout, food drive scheduled for Saturday

  • 0

A Waco fitness workout and food drive is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Athletic Center on Schroeder Drive.

Van Davis and her company Be Awesome Now are putting on the event, which is open to people of all fitness levels.

This one-hour family friendly workout will consist of Zumba with Rose Lugo, and Tabata Workout and Total Body Stretch with Davis. Chairs will also be available for a chair workout. Participants will need to bring water to drink and are encouraged to bring canned goods for Caritas.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email Van_Davis@baylor.edu.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Carlos Correa signs 13-year, $350 million deal with San Francisco Giants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert