From the hole to the summit: District 9 launches nine-run rally for World Series title

LOWER SUSSEX, Del. — Delaware was a worthy host. District 9 was an even more worthy champion.

In an unfamiliar and uncomfortable place, trailing 3-0 entering the sixth, District 9 refused to fade quietly into the night. The Central Texas-based all-stars rallied with a nine-run sixth-inning explosion to fight back for a 9-5 win in the championship game of the Senior League Softball World Series on Sunday night.

Sometimes District 9 made it look easy. This time it was a bit harder. Either way, they’re World Series champions.

It goes down as the third Senior League World Series title for the Waco area, after previous banners in 2002 and 2019. It also essentially goes down as a District 9 repeat, since the event wasn’t held the past two years due to COVID-19.

This year, they went 7-0 against the World Series foes on their way to the crown.

Ky-Li Alonzo, a dazzling star for District 9 throughout the postseason, served as both the spark and the lighter fluid to her team’s sixth-inning fire. She opened the inning with a leadoff single, and later in her second at-bat of the inning she delivered the loudest knock of the night when she powered a grand slam home run over the fence in left-center.

In between, the Texans just kept applying pressure. After moving to second base on a sacrifice bunt, Alonzo displayed some heads-up baserunning when she zipped over to third after noticing no one covering the bag. Then the momentum really started to shift, as District 9 began to unload on Delaware hurler Kinsley Hall. Christi McGuire, Kaidence Quinn and Jayden Sadler thumped consecutive RBI hits to not only put their team on the board but into a tie.

That was just the start. After Lindsay Talafuse reached on a hit-by-pitch, Miah Corona brought around the go-ahead run with a single to left. Another run scored when Ava Hrabal reached on a Delaware error. Lauren Harris reached on a bunt for the seventh straight Texan to reach base with one out, loading the bases and allowing her squad to bat around for the inning.

That set the stage for Alonzo, whose grand slam put the exclamation point on the run-scoring party and brought the score to 9-3. Alonzo went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and those four RBIs for the game.

Delaware enlivened the home crowd by snapping out to a 2-0 lead after an inning. They played an effective game of pass-the-bat to snatch the advantage. Kinsley Hall dumped a leadoff single into shallow left to set the table. After a sacrifice bunt moved Hall into scoring position, District 9 pitcher Izzy Garcia induced a groundout to get within an out of escaping undamaged.

District 9 intentionally walked Delaware’s Laniya Lewis, but the move backfired when Jaya Shaub smacked a sharp RBI single into center. Garcia rallied and nearly struck out Shaniya Lewis, but a drop of the third-strike pitch by her catcher Jayden Sadler gave Laniya Lewis time to dash home from third base for Delaware’s second run.

Delaware extended its surprising lead to 3-0 with a single run in the fifth on Lily Hoban’s sacrifice fly.

Garcia, District 9’s pitcher, was coming off a strong outing the night before in her team’s semifinal win over Florida. She went the distance again in this one in a 91-pitch effort. The Troy High School hurler used the offspeed pitch as an effective weapon. ESPN’s announcers likened it to a “Bugs Bunny changeup,” so cartoonishly slow that a batter might be able to swing multiple times. It allowed her to strike out five Delaware hitters on the night.

Meanwhile, the District 9 bats awoke in a mammoth way in the sixth inning.

Also, the defense proved both solid and spectacular, as had been the case throughout the World Series. The play of the game came courtesy of Talafuse in center field. With two outs and two runners on base in the bottom of the third, Shaniya Lewis put a charge into a Garcia offering and drove it deep to center. But Talafuse made a jumping catch to end the threat in dynamic fashion.

After District 9 rallied to go ahead in the sixth, Delaware chipped away with a pair of runs in the do-or-die seventh. But Garcia finally closed the book on the home team’s rally when she coaxed a slow-rolling grounder to second from Shaniya Lewis. Journee White scooped up the ball and tossed it to first baseman Corona for the final out, and the Texans’ celebration ensued.

The full roster for the District 9 championship team included Alonzo, Garcia, Corona, White, McGuire, Talafuse, Harris, Hrabal, Quinn, Sadler, Nicole Mucha, Azura Bacon, Delanie Evans, Shyann Mondragon and Kiara Walker. The team was managed by Chance Bacon and the assistant coaches were Johnnie Walker Sr. and Johnnie Walker Jr.