Funeral details have been set for former Associated Press sports editor Denne Freeman, who died Feb. 3 at age 86.

Visitation is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco. A graveside service is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Waco's Oakwood Cemetery.

Freeman spent 32 years covering sports in Texas for the AP. At the time of his retirement in 1999, the wire service estimated he had covered roughly 1,000 Major League Baseball games, 500 NBA games and 350 NFL games, including all five of the Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl wins.

Freeman lived in the Waco area after his retirement. He was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame last year as part of the second-ever media class.