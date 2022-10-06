Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo brings veterans, rising competitors

The Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo will feature a combination of veteran and rising young competitors over the next 10 days at the Extraco Events Center.

Rodeo competition will be held from 7 to 9:30 each night with $450,000 in total prize money available.

For the first time, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s Permit Finals will be held Friday through Sunday night.

The Permit Finals is a new event in which the top 10 permit holders in nine events can earn their PRCA card for professional competition. The top five finishers will advance to the national Permit Challenge in Las Vegas in December.

“We’ll be watching the future stars of rodeo,” said rodeo announcer TC Long. “They’re just getting their first professional card and they’ll be coming from across the country.”

The RAM Texas Circuit finals will be held Tuesday through Friday, and will feature such talents as world champion saddle bronc rider Jacobs Crawley, renowned bull rider Jeff Askey and breakaway roping world champion JJ Hampton.

Waco area saddle bronc rider Parker Fleet and barrel racer Stephanie Fryar will also be among the competitors.

On Oct. 15, competitors from both the Texas Circuit Finals and the Permit Finals will compete together in the Texas Chute Out Finals.

“This will be exciting to see because the Permit contestants will go against the veterans that are on the road every year,” Long said. “There will be $10,000 in prize money for each event, so that’s a big carrot.”

Events will conclude Oct. 16 with the Mexican Rodeo Spectacular that features matadors, dancers and singers, along with rodeo events.