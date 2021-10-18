Help wanted: Waco officials looking to add to volunteer roster for Ironman weekend

As Waco prepares to make some room for the craziest athletes in sports, the city is still looking for people to help those athletes feel a little more sane.
Ironman Waco returns this weekend to the banks of the Brazos River, with a twist. Though the city has hosted two Ironman 70.3 races in 2018 and 2019, this year it’ll bring both that half-Ironman distance along with a full Ironman 140.6 race. While such an endeavor has been accomplished before in Italy, it marks the first time in the United States that the same location has hosted two Ironman races in the same weekend, said Michael Vogelaar, the new director of the Greater Waco Sports Commission.
Not surprisingly, it will require lots of volunteers to pull this off. Vogelaar said that as of Monday afternoon nearly 1,100 people had signed up to help with one or more of this weekend’s races, but the city could still make use of hundreds more.
“We do still need volunteers. Thankfully we’ve made some headway over the weekend, and some folks have started to show up,” Vogelaar said. “We definitely need more people to join on, because it’s going to make the experience that much better.”
Besides the satisfaction that might come with giving of one’s time, there are additional incentives for volunteers, Vogelaar said.
“It’s going to be great for the volunteers,” he said. “Anytime that you volunteer for something that’s magical like this, everyone says there’s a magic to the Ironman, it’s neat to be part of that experience. Obviously there’s some nice swag that our volunteers will receive, and there’s some grant funds. If you volunteer as a group, you can apply for some grant money as a fundraiser for either your own nonprofit or another nonprofit.
“There’s lot of good reasons to be able to join and sign up and be a part of something like this.”
Ironman first explored the idea of Waco hosting two races in the same weekend in 2020, but COVID-19 altered those plans and forced the cancellation of the races. The fact that the organization sought out Central Texas for its first U.S. double-dip speaks to both the hospitality that Waco has shown in the past and its ideal course setup, Vogelaar said.
“It’s a little bit of all of it,” he said. “Waco is perfect for triathlons, so it’s a perfect location for the Ironman — the Super Bowl of triathlons. You’ve got a place where you’ve got downtown, you’ve got the river, and you’ve got the accessibility of a bike course of 110 miles just north, and it can all come together with hospitality, with a centralized location in Central Texas, between all the big cities, and then incredible nature. Having Cameron Park and what a backdrop that is, and the Brazos. It’s just ideal.”
Ironman officials expressed excitement over the venture.
"The demand we have seen for the full-distance triathlons since the beginning of the year is just astounding, and we are delighted to bring an Iroman triathlon to Waco, Texas, to create additional racing opportunities for athletes," said Ironman vice president of operations Keats McGonigal in a press release earlier this year. "Creating a festival race weekend in the United States is something we have been exploring for a couple years now, so it's exciting to see it come to fruition."
The economic impact that Ironman’s race weekend will bring to Waco should be significant. Ironman officials estimate that a typical one-race weekend injects an average of $8 million into the host city’s economy, thanks to hotel bookings, restaurant visits and other factors. Double that for a two-race weekend, and it’s quite the windfall.
“So, (Ironman officials) would say it’s about a 16-million dollar economic impact,” Vogelaar said. “I’m a conservative person, so even if you took off 25 percent of that, you’re looking at 12 to 16 million dollars of economic impact, and that’s amazing. That’s affecting every taxpayer. That’s helping to add funds to all the things that run the city that then doesn’t have to get passed down to the local residents.”
The downside of Ironman’s arrival is the inevitable traffic snarl it will cause in a city that already has endured its share of road construction-related gridlock over the past 18 months. Suffice it to say there will be road closures on both Saturday and Sunday. (The Tribune-Herald will publish a story detailing those closures later this week.)
“There are going to be traffic delays. We’ll be reminding people that, hey, I know this is an inconvenience for you, but this is a way for us to show our hospitality,” Vogelaar said. “And having these people in town is an incredible benefit to us.”
Ironman’s own data shows that the average race competitor has a household income of upward of $200,000. More than 1,000 competitors have registered for Saturday’s Ironman 140.6 race while more than 3,000 have registered to compete in Sunday’s 70.3 event. Even taking into account no-shows and people who might have to drop out for injury or illness, roughly 3,000 racers should descend on downtown Waco this weekend.
That’s a lot of people pumping money into the Waco economy, and the city wants to roll out the welcome mat.
“You’ve got to be pretty affluent to be able to take off and train so much during the year, and to be able to afford the gear and the race and the travel and the experience,” Vogelaar said. “Having that many people in town with that affluency, that’s a good thing for Waco. It’s not the empty pockets that are showing up to the restaurants and the hotels. These people are ready to have that Las Vegas experience around sports. It’s a good group to attract.”
People or groups interested in volunteering should visit www.ironman.com/im-waco.