Help wanted: Waco officials looking to add to volunteer roster for Ironman weekend

As Waco prepares to make some room for the craziest athletes in sports, the city is still looking for people to help those athletes feel a little more sane.

Ironman Waco returns this weekend to the banks of the Brazos River, with a twist. Though the city has hosted two Ironman 70.3 races in 2018 and 2019, this year it’ll bring both that half-Ironman distance along with a full Ironman 140.6 race. While such an endeavor has been accomplished before in Italy, it marks the first time in the United States that the same location has hosted two Ironman races in the same weekend, said Michael Vogelaar, the new director of the Greater Waco Sports Commission.

Not surprisingly, it will require lots of volunteers to pull this off. Vogelaar said that as of Monday afternoon nearly 1,100 people had signed up to help with one or more of this weekend’s races, but the city could still make use of hundreds more.

“We do still need volunteers. Thankfully we’ve made some headway over the weekend, and some folks have started to show up,” Vogelaar said. “We definitely need more people to join on, because it’s going to make the experience that much better.”

Besides the satisfaction that might come with giving of one’s time, there are additional incentives for volunteers, Vogelaar said.