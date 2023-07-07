Hot, but doable.

That’s essentially the Waco weather forecast for Sunday, as the TriWaco triathlon returns for its 14th edition since resuming in 2009. Temperatures are predicted to top out at 99 degrees, fairly typical for July in Central Texas, but also a bit better than last year’s race day, which saw a high of 103.

Such a forecast, including little to no chance of rain, gives race organizers hope that TriWaco will go off without a hitch for a second straight year. Last year they were overjoyed to stage a normal race weekend after being forced to cancel the event in 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and seeing 2021’s event cut short by a lightning storm.

“Sure, it’ll be a toasty day, but more importantly is to try to avoid bad weather and the thunderstorms that have sometimes popped up in previous years. That’s the big key,” said Michael Vogelaar, director of the Greater Waco Sports Commission. “That’s definitely why they go early in the morning. Back in 2021 when those thunderstorms rolled it, it was kind of like, ‘Where did this come from?’ It threw a wrench into things and some extra distractions, but the prayer and hope is that we’ll avoid that this year.”

Nearly 900 participants are expected to compete in the 2023 edition of TriWaco, including some registrants who may join the field as late as Saturday.

As usual, TriWaco will offer both sprint and Olympic distances. The sprint race will consist of a 400-meter open-water swim in the Brazos, followed by a 16-mile bicycle ride around the Waco area and a closing 5K run. The longer Olympic race features a 1,500-meter swim, 40-mile bike ride and 10K run, closing at the Waco Suspension Bridge.

Compared to the eye-popping distances of an Ironman, TriWaco should be a cakewalk, right?

OK, that’s a bit of sarcasm, but this weekend will indeed serve as a testing ground for Team Waco, the triathlon novices who will be tackling the Ironman 70.3 when it returns to town in October. The Greater Waco Sports Commission introduced the Team Waco concept last year, offering scholarships and training help for a selected group of applicants.

This year’s Team Waco squad consists of Brian Black, a local business owner and former Baylor baseball player; Daniella DeVries, a Baylor grad student and local swim coach; Mitch Guerra, a P.E. teacher and coach at Midway ISD’s Castleman Creek Elementary; Jennifer Harms, a full-time RN Care Manager; and Kenneth McAdam, a kids pastor at Waco’s Antioch Community Church. Four of those five will be participating in TriWaco Sunday.

“They’re all nervous and anxious to get out there, but also super excited,” Vogelaar said. “And we’re looking forward to cheering them along.”

Vogelaar has been highlighting the various stories of the Team Waco members via a series of podcasts, available on Apple, Spotify and other podcast platforms, or by visiting the GWSC website at www.wacosports.org.

Not everyone may be aware, but Waco actually hosted the first triathlon in Texas way back in 1980. It’s become a kind of triathlon mecca ever since, given TriWaco’s resurgence and the arrival of the Ironman in 2018.

“What makes Waco such a great destination and so successful for triathlons is, one, the community embraces it,” Vogelaar said. “Central Texas really rolls out the hospitality and makes people feel welcome here. We’ve also got a fantastic course — you start the race downtown in a major city right along the river, and there are just some fantastic spectator spots along the way where people can watch their loved ones compete. And, finally, Waco is centrally located. We’re within three hours of 22 million people.

“So, for people looking to work in a triathlon during those summer months, TriWaco is just the perfect event, and it’s got a great reputation.”