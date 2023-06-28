As the Texas summer heat was kicking off, so were the Incredibles of Waco who took part in the 2023 Special Olympics Summer Games in San Antonio a month ago and came away with a treasure chest of medals.

“We had an absolute blast,” said Incredibles track and field coach Greg Miner. “We took, I think it was close to 30 athletes down there and everybody won medals. Most of them won golds in a lot of scenarios we ran. Softball throw, we dominated. We had some really good throws there and track and field, we had our relay teams. We had a couple of really good teams, so some really, really good overall outcomes.”

Among the gold medalists was Rubin “Rocket” Randolph, a Robinson native who has proudly worked at Schmaltz Sandwich Shoppe for almost two decades and is one of the Incredibles’ veteran athletes. Randolph, who competes in several sports with the team – from bocce to bowling, power lifting, basketball and tennis as well as track and field – picked up the gold in the 100-meter race.

“It took a lot of hard work over the years to get to it,” Randolph said. “We had a lot of first-timers on our team. It was their first time competing at state. It was fun hanging out with all the different people from the state of Texas.”

As a community team, the Incredibles are comprised of athletes 18 years-old and above. According to Anita Karney, who works with the Incredibles of Waco, the Special Olympics gives individuals with intellectual disabilities the chance to take part in sports throughout their lives.

“It’s more than just sports,” Karney said. “It’s learning team spirit, it’s learning discipline, it is bettering yourself. It’s self pride, it’s the social, you know, making friends. It’s everything and for these athletes to be able to compete and to achieve and to become the best that they can be, it’s extraordinary. We call ourselves the Incredibles because these athletes are incredible.”

Randolph’s own journey began when he played in the Challenger League in the late 80s before joining the Incredibles.

“I started as a volunteer to learn about Special Olympics and I got to go with my best friend who’s in charge of the medical team and he helped me get on a team,” Randolph said. “We got athletes competing from junior high to high school and after high school they can join a community team.”

Karney and Miner also encouraged not just the participation of athletes in the Special Olympics programs but also the participation of volunteers. The success of the team doesn’t just come from those who compete.

“The Olympics is very much a volunteer organization and so we’re always welcoming people who would like to volunteer,” Karney said.

The Incredibles take part in sports year round and are now shifting their focus to the softball field. Miner, who has coached in the Challenger League baseball for 25 years, will be coaching the team as they prepare for the 2023 Special Olympics Texas Fall Classic.

“A lot of the same athletes are coming over from track and field,” Miner said. “But I’m also a coach for challenger baseball here in Waco and I brought over some of the competitors and the athletes from there as well. ...We’re going to have three months to get them built together as a team kind of working together. Fundamentals are the most key and then we’ll start working on trying to get everything put together from there.”