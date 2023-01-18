Ironman plans one Waco race in 2023; Team Waco back for another run

After pulling off a staggering double-race weekend each of the past two years, Ironman officials — in conjunction with the City of Waco — have chosen to hold just one race in 2023.

The full Ironman Waco 140.6-mile triathlon is no more. Instead, the city will host only Ironman 70.3 Waco on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Ironman addressed the decision on its website, saying, “After thoughtful consideration, we have made the decision to discontinue IRONMAN Waco for the time being and move forward with IRONMAN 70.3 Waco in 2023. A decision like this is never easy, and we understand the disappointment this may cause for our IRONMAN participants. We would like to thank the local community for their support and are grateful to Waco, Texas, for hosting us.”

Michael Vogelaar, who oversees the Greater Waco Sports Commission, said that scaling back to one race just made sense. Waco was actually the first North American city to host two Ironman races in the same weekend back in 2021, so it’s not like it’s a common occurrence.

“We were just looking to maximize our resources and minimize the impact on the community,” Vogelaar said. “So after some strategic discussions, all parties chose to focus on the 70.3 race.”

Meanwhile, “Team Waco” will return for a second straight year. The GWSC introduced that initiative last year, allowing local people who might be interested in competing in an Ironman race a chance to compete for scholarships to cover the entry fee. But that was far from the full extent of the project, as the six individuals chosen to represent Team Waco also benefited from coaching instruction, training resources, and assistance with equipment in the months leading up to the race.

The GWSC describes the Team Waco initiative as an attempt to knock down the “physical, mental or financial barriers” for those wishing to compete in an Ironman race. But it really became much more than that, Vogelaar said.

Jessie Patterson, a local powerlifting coach and independent contractor who was part of Team Waco in 2022, recently sent a handwritten letter to the GWSC sharing how much being part of the project meant to her.

“I had no idea that my life was truly missing the family and community I found in Team Waco,” Patterson wrote in the letter. “I know feel as though my life was always meant to find them and be inspired by them.”

Patterson later concluded the letter by writing, “I am forever changed.”

“It really is something,” Vogelaar said. “It was pieced together pretty quickly over about a month's time last year, coming up with the idea, the brainstorming, and it’s incredible to see where it started and then where it ended. … It became a transformational thing, where people on the team said that competing in the race didn’t just change my life and my health, but it gave them a bond and a family. … So, who doesn’t want to be a part of that?”

Last year, 39 people submitted applications for Team Waco, and six were selected — three for the 70.3 race and three for the 140.6. One had to drop out before race day, but five of the six competed and four completed their respective races.

With the disbanding of the 140.6 race, the GWSC is planning to select five people for Team Waco in 2023. The application process began on Jan. 1 and will continue through Feb. 19 on the organization’s website, www.wacosports.org. The team will be announced in mid-March and then will hit the ground running with various training sessions.

Considering that Team Waco became its own support system last year, it might not be a surprise that the five people who completed the process last year want to devote their time again.

“They’ve said that they want to be part of the process,” Vogelaar said. “They’ll be on our (selection) committee, they want to do that. For lack of a better way to put it, just to say, ‘Hey, I’ve been in your shoes, how can I help you? How can I be a resource for you? … When folks who have competed want to continue to be involved, that’s when you know you’ve made an impact.”