Ironman weekend features vast array of competitors, including 'Team Waco'

Ironman: It’s not just for the pros, it’s also for the schmoes.

OK, that’s probably not the motto that organizers are holding up for this weekend’s Ironman race festival, which features Ironman Waco on Saturday and the Ironman 70.3 on Sunday. But it’s nevertheless an idea that they’ve effectively embraced.

The Greater Waco Sports Commission introduced a special initiative this year to build up the local roster for the Ironman races. The GWSC dubbed it Team Waco, and it was designed to reach out and identify local men and women who might not have competed otherwise and fund their efforts to do so this year. As the GWSC labeled the program on its website, it was designed “to knock down the physical, mental or financial barriers for those wishing to compete in an Ironman.”

After an interview process last spring, the commission selected six people to be part of Team Waco. One has since dropped out for personal reasons, but five will compete this weekend. Caleb Scarbrough, a Baylor graduate and a local project engineer, and Michaela McCown, an assistant professor at McLennan Community College, will tackle the full 140.6-mile Ironman race on Saturday. Meanwhile, three more Team Waco members will participate in Saturday’s 70.3 race: Angel Muniz, who works at Texas State Technical College and Waco Running Company; Dr. Erika Sutton, a physical therapist and Baylor professor; and Jessie Patterson, a powerlifting coach and independent contractor for William Fair Law.

Mike Vogelaar, executive director of the GWSC, told the Tribune-Herald earlier this year that the sports commission wants to grow Team Waco and bring it back every year.

“Since Ironman is going to be here for the next seven years, my thought is, how cool would this be if we can help continue to grow this?” Vogelaar said. “And next year people know, hey, there’s a scholarship opportunity they can apply for and go through this. We can make it an annual thing and grow it, that’s really my vision for it.”

This weekend’s action will also bring the Waco Suspension Bridge back to the community forefront for a quick minute. The iconic bridge closed in 2020 for repairs but will temporarily reopen to welcome racers to the finish line of both Saturday’s and Sunday’s races, city officials said this week.

Though the Ironman World Championships concluded just a week ago, some of the world’s top pros will still descend on downtown Waco to get their triathlon fix. Saturday’s race is part of the VinFast Ironman U.S. Series, and offers 55 age group qualifying spots for the 2023 Ironman World Championships in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

On Saturday, the race starts at 7:25 a.m., with rolling starts for various age groups. The full 140.6-mile Ironman race will feature a 2.4-mile swim in the Brazos River, a 112-mile bike ride in and around the Waco area, and a 26.2-mile marathon to close things out, ending at the Suspension Bridge.

The awards ceremony and allocation of World Championship spots for that race is slated for 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday’s Waco 70.3 race splits all the distances in half, with a 1.2-mile swim followed by a 56-mile bike ride and 13.1-mile run. Races for the pro men begin at 9:50 a.m., followed by the pro women at 9:55, and various age group rollouts at 10:05. That race’s awards ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday.