Jerry Hill: Dave Campbell was the best mentor, but even better friend

“Few people anywhere in journalism can equal the respect he has gained not only for his work, but for having taken so many of us as young journalists and teaching us the fairness, integrity and thoroughness that have marked his work,” Pederson said. “He writes with a style that cannot be taught or imitated.”

As McClain put it: “Eventually, we developed our own styles, but they paled in comparison. And still do.”

Moving from high schools to the Baylor football beat in 1987, I got the chance to travel around to games and sit in press boxes with a living legend and the best storyteller I’ve ever known.

Whether it was the written form or just telling stories as we drove down the road, Dave had a way of spinning tales that made you feel like you were right there in the middle of the action. Invariably, the stories on the road would circle back to some of the colorful characters that had passed through the Trib newsroom in his nearly 50 years there.

To protect the guilty, I won’t reveal any of the secrets and shenanigans that Dave shared with me on the road. But I do remember him saying that when renovations were done on the building, they found a truckload of beer cans on the roof, just outside of the old sports department.