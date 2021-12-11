Jerry Hill: Dave Campbell was the best mentor, but even better friend

As a fresh-out-of-college 22-year-old sportswriter who might have been a little on the cocky side, I had no idea how good I had it having Dave Campbell as my first boss.
The founder and editor-in-chief of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine, sports editor of the Waco Tribune-Herald for 40 years (1953-93) and editor of the Bear Foundation’s Baylor Bear Insider for 15 more years (1993-2008), Mr. Dave died Friday at his Waco home at 96.
Waco native Dave Campbell, a major figure in Texas sports journalism for seven decades, died Friday after a recent illness.
All of the obituaries you read will say that he leaves behind two daughters, Becky Roche of Austin and Julie Carlson of Waco, and three grandchildren. Reba, his “ever-loving” wife of more than 70 years, died Jan. 5, 2020.
Dave also leaves behind a legion of sportswriters who trained at the feet of the master. No, that’s not right, we didn’t train at his feet. Dave let us undeserving souls walk right there alongside him. Not one of us was anywhere close to that, but he made us feel like equals.
Joining a talented Trib staff that included Kim Gorum, Mickey Humphrey, John Werner, Earl Golding and Dave’s longtime right-hand man, Hollis Biddle, I was actually part of the last wave of sportswriters that he groomed, polished, encouraged and sometimes admonished.
When that first batch of high school copy that I wrote for Texas Football came back covered in red ink, I felt like a complete failure. As good a writer as Dave was — and I thought he was the absolute best — he was an even better editor. If the magazine ever had any mistakes, it was probably because that particular copy had never crossed Dave’s desk.
Biddle, who worked alongside Dave at the Trib, Texas Football magazine and the Baylor Bear Insider, said, “his going over every word that appeared in the magazine is what made it special.”
“I have never known nor heard of anyone who had his command of the English language — and especially of sports verbiage,” said Biddle, who died four years ago. “The first few years, he wrote every line of type in the high school section. And it was all accurate and interesting, and he did it so fast. I don’t know how he did it without repeating himself, but he did.”
As painful as they were, those red ink-stained critiques from Dave made me a better editor and a better writer.
The list of talented writers that served under Mr. Dave included Lou Maysel, who eventually became the sports editor in Austin; Al Ward, who left to become the head PR man with the American Football Conference and later served as general manager of the New York Jets; longtime Houston Chronicle NFL writer John McClain; and former Houston Chronicle executive editor Tony Pederson, who now chairs the journalism department at SMU.
“Few people anywhere in journalism can equal the respect he has gained not only for his work, but for having taken so many of us as young journalists and teaching us the fairness, integrity and thoroughness that have marked his work,” Pederson said. “He writes with a style that cannot be taught or imitated.”
As McClain put it: “Eventually, we developed our own styles, but they paled in comparison. And still do.”
Moving from high schools to the Baylor football beat in 1987, I got the chance to travel around to games and sit in press boxes with a living legend and the best storyteller I’ve ever known.
Whether it was the written form or just telling stories as we drove down the road, Dave had a way of spinning tales that made you feel like you were right there in the middle of the action. Invariably, the stories on the road would circle back to some of the colorful characters that had passed through the Trib newsroom in his nearly 50 years there.
To protect the guilty, I won’t reveal any of the secrets and shenanigans that Dave shared with me on the road. But I do remember him saying that when renovations were done on the building, they found a truckload of beer cans on the roof, just outside of the old sports department.
On one memorable trip to Houston, where we stayed at a hotel run by former University of Houston All-American Wilson Whitley, Dave and I and our wives took the hotel limousine to a hamburger joint just a couple blocks away. Those kinds of memories keep flooding back as I think of all the time I shared with him over the last 38 years.
Dave, who won the county and district tennis doubles championships with Hornor Shelton as a senior at La Vega High School in 1942, played well into his 80s with longtime tennis partner and good friend, Bernard Rapaport. He also dominated the Southwest Conference press tour media tournaments. But, humble at his very core, he said, “I wasn’t any great shakes.”
I beg to differ. A fiery competitor on the tennis courts, he would put us young’uns in our place, shouting “WINNER!” as he whipped a forehand down the line past me or completely freeze us with deft touch on his drop shots.
Soon after Baylor’s Hurd Tennis Center opened in 2001, Dave and I played in a celebrity tennis match on the grandstand courts. I was paired with then-head football coach Kevin Steele, Dave with women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey. Can’t (or don’t want to remember) the score that day, but I can report that it didn’t go well for me and Coach Steele.
Even after retiring from the Tribune-Herald in 1993 and then a second time from the Bear Foundation’s Baylor Bear Insider in 2008, Dave was still going to the Baylor football weekly press conferences and every home football game as recently as 2019. At 94, he was writing digital copy for Texas Football and occasional contributions to the Trib and baylorbears.com.
At every press conference, he would ask then-head coach Matt Rhule and Baylor SID Taylor Bryan, “Did you get my game story?” And the press conferences were never really over until Mr. Dave got in one last question.
When we gather in New Orleans in a few weeks for a Sugar Bowl matchup between the seventh-ranked Baylor Bears (11-2) and No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels (10-2), please forgive me if I look to my left and tear up when I don’t see Mr. Dave sitting there.
While I cherish every memory, I miss him already. Dave Campbell was the best boss and mentor any of us could have ever asked for, and an even better friend.
Jerry Hill, a Tribune-Herald sportswriter for 25 years (1983-2008), has worked at Baylor since 2008 as Director of Sports Journalism and editor of the Baylor Bear Insider.