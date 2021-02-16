John Werner: Backpacking lessons handy in frozen Waco

I’m not quite sure why I decided to revisit that book after more than 40 years, but it almost seems like I’m living in 1850 right now. Or maybe the abundance of white snow surrounding our house made me want to read about a white whale.

Maybe I should read survivalist literature by Jack London next.

Cooking is another thing you take for granted. With our electric stove suddenly non-electric, we pulled out our propane-fueled camp stove. We’ve also heated up food and water on our Woodstock stove like pioneers in a log cabin in the Republic of Texas.

Water is also something you don’t think about until you’re faced with a shortage. We stocked up on water bottles, so we wouldn’t go thirsty, but that wasn’t enough to get us through the deep freeze.

My wife, Karen, grew up on a farm in Illinois, so she knows all about cold-weather precautions. She filled our bathtub with water, so we would have enough to flush the toilets.

Waking up to one degree outside and 46 degrees in the house Tuesday morning, I tried to envision warm, sunny places I’ve been. But our trip to Padre Island this summer wasn’t the first thing that came to mind.

All I could think about were some of the coldest places I’ve experienced.