John Werner: Crowded trails no Quandary

COVID-19 lockdown has thrown chains on everybody’s lifestyle, but for people who love outdoor adventures it means just one thing.
Inventing even more outdoor adventures.
People are hitting hiking trails in record numbers this summer, especially at the most popular national parks where reservation systems have been put in place to handle the multitudes.
Seeing the crowds at national parks, my wife, Karen, and I avoided some of our favorites like Rocky Mountain, Zion and Yosemite in favor of Colorado trails we thought would be known mostly by locals.
Turned out most of the local hikers and a few out of staters like us had the same idea.
On our first backpack three weeks ago, there weren’t enough parking spaces along the dirt road outside of Nederland at the popular Hessie trailhead that leads into the spectacular Indian Peaks Wilderness.
We waited 1½ hours before a spot finally opened up to start our three-day, 17-mile backpack that took us to King Lake along the Continental Divide to Devil's Thumb Lake.
When we returned, at least 10 vehicles had been ticketed for parking outside the designated area.
A week later, we hiked 14,265-foot Quandary Peak outside of Breckenridge. With limited parking at the trailhead, we got up at 2 a.m. to make sure we’d nab a parking spot and get a leg up on beating any afternoon thunderstorms. Only two hiking parties beat us to the lot, and both had apparently parked overnight.
Getting off to an alpine start is crucial for 14er success, so we were the first hikers on the trail at 3:30 a.m. By the time we finished the 3,200-foot climb to the peak and back 11 hours later, at least 300 faster and mostly younger hikers had passed us on the seven-mile trail.
That didn’t hurt our pride at all because we’ve been passed by thousands of hikers over the years. We summited the peak and didn’t get hit by a lightning bolt on the way down, so it was a successful day.
Despite the crowds, I wouldn’t trade a hiking vacation for any other. I’m glad more people are discovering the joys of nature even if it means less solitude. I always come back rejuvenated and thankful that I got to experience a bit of God’s grandeur.
When you live in Waco at 470 feet above sea level, acclimation is the first thing you worry about when you reach the mountains.
During our first two nights in Colorado, Karen and I camped at about 9,000 feet at Golden Gate Canyon State Park near Golden. We hiked a few miles to acclimate for our first backpack on the King Lake-Devil's Thumb Pass loop.
That single day of acclimation wasn’t enough as we struggled uphill carrying 35 to 40-pound backpacks. Most of the people on the crowded trail hiked two miles to Lost Lake and came back, but we had 3,500 feet of climbing to reach the Continental Divide.
Following our late start due to the parking shortage, we only hiked about three miles before we were soaked by a late afternoon shower and hail. We got to bed about 8 p.m., knowing that we’d have to make up a lot of ground the next two days.
Rising at dawn and hitting the trail about 7, we hiked a couple of miles before taking a break at beautiful King Lake and climbing up to the High Lonesome Trail.
That three-mile stretch along the Continental Divide was one of the most scenic highline trails we’ve ever hiked as we gazed across the Indian Peaks Wilderness. At 12,000 feet and sparsely traveled, the High Lonesome Trail lives up to its name.
It led us to Devil's Thumb Pass where we maneuvered around a snowbank and down a steep path. With mid-afternoon clouds forming, we set up our tent at Devil's Thumb Lake that featured a rugged, spectacular cliff as its backdrop.
As we were eating our freeze-dried stew, I thought I saw a bird in the distance fluttering its wings along the water. Karen took a closer look.
“That’s not a bird,” Karen said. “Those are moose antlers.”
That moose swam about a quarter of a mile before climbing to shore into the woods. Things got really eerie when we heard coyote howls bouncing off the canyon walls. Karen finally had enough.
“Hey bud!” she yelled.
Amazingly they all shut up.
We hiked down the trail the next day past Jasper Lake back to Hessie trailhead. During the final half-mile, we talked to a couple of young women who were disappointed that they didn’t finish the loop after bad weather forced them down.
“We just spend too much time stopping and talking to other backpackers,” one of them laughed.
We know the feeling. You share a certain bond with other backpackers who always have great stories to tell of the adventures they’ve been on. We’ve picked up a lot of beneficial tips for future hikes from taking a break and talking for a few minutes.
Taking a few days to recover from the backpack, we drove northwest to Steamboat Springs. We arrived there past 9 p.m., wondering if there would be many restaurants still open.
We quickly learned the night was just getting started in that cool little ski town. I ordered a hamburger and asked if they had any beer.
The waitress seemed shocked by the question.
“Of course,” she said. “We’re a drinking town with a skiing problem.”
Over the next few days, we ate some of the best food we’ve ever had in Colorado. There are a lot of ranches and farms in the area, and everything we ate was fresh and tasty.
All the way up Highway 40 north to Steamboat, we saw signs for F.M. Light and Sons western wear posted at the edge of ranches. Their slogan read: “Outfittin’ the West for over 100 Years.”
Karen bought a blue jean jacket and I got a new belt from the Steamboat store that opened in 1905. We asked the clerk about those signs.
“There’s 38 of them,” he said. “We give the ranchers coupons to the store to post them.”
Rejuvenated, we headed east along Highway 14 for our next backpack at Rawah Lakes. We had camped overnight at one of the lakes along the trail in 2004, but wanted to spend four days exploring the area.
But nothing seemed right from the start. We could barely see the mountains surrounding us due to smoke that had drifted from fires in Washington, Oregon and California. Additionally, a fire had started north of Steamboat Springs.
We gave it a shot anyway. After hiking a few miles up the trail the first day, the fourth mile was like a Marine training obstacle course. Trees had fallen all over the trail, and it took us a couple of hours to scramble over, under and around them.
Due to the smoke, I was having some trouble breathing. After considerable deliberation, we decided to abandon the hike and get to Breckenridge a day early to prepare for Quandary Peak.
On the way down, we ran into a couple of forest volunteers who said a group had tried to clear the trail but one got sick and another lacerated his arm. The volunteers were the only people we saw all day.
Shortening that backpack turned out to be a blessing. Hiking Quandary Peak a day earlier than we had planned, we had beautiful weather, a welcome sight for a couple of old, slow hikers north of 60.
Quandary Peak is rated one of the easiest 14ers in Colorado, which means it’s still harder than 95 percent of most hikes. Karen was extra careful along the steep, rocky path because she had hip replacement surgery two years ago and was still recovering from cancer radiation treatment that ended in late May.
Like backpackers, 14er hikers also seem to have a bond because they know it’s quite a challenge to reach the top and get back safely. All the way up, people kept encouraging us, and we’d do the same.
Since it’s the most popular 14er in Colorado, local officials instituted a shuttle system that began the day after our hike. The other option is to pay $50 for a full day of parking near the trailhead.
I joked to several hikers headed up the trail: “I can’t believe all these hikers came out today just to beat the shuttle system.”
When we finally reached the summit at mid-morning, we snapped pictures of each other holding cardboard signs that read “Quandary Peak, 14,265 feet.” I took pictures of couples, singles, and a girl and her dog. Everybody was amazed at the all-encompassing views of 14ers, pristine lakes and alpine valleys.
The highlight was a guy in a Chicago Cubs cap who pulled out a ring and proposed to his girlfriend. She said “Yes” and applause erupted from everybody on top of Quandary.
It was our sixth 14er, and I hope we still have a few left in us. Mountain goats with much better footing than hikers on the loose rocks followed us down from the peak. The next day, storms rolled in at noon, so we were fortunate that we summited Quandary a day early.
Except for Rawah Lakes, hikers jammed the trails everywhere we went. But I’ll take hiking in a crowded wilderness over COVID-19 lockdown any day, any year.