John Werner: Crowded trails no Quandary

On the way down, we ran into a couple of forest volunteers who said a group had tried to clear the trail but one got sick and another lacerated his arm. The volunteers were the only people we saw all day.

Shortening that backpack turned out to be a blessing. Hiking Quandary Peak a day earlier than we had planned, we had beautiful weather, a welcome sight for a couple of old, slow hikers north of 60.

Quandary Peak is rated one of the easiest 14ers in Colorado, which means it’s still harder than 95 percent of most hikes. Karen was extra careful along the steep, rocky path because she had hip replacement surgery two years ago and was still recovering from cancer radiation treatment that ended in late May.

Like backpackers, 14er hikers also seem to have a bond because they know it’s quite a challenge to reach the top and get back safely. All the way up, people kept encouraging us, and we’d do the same.

Since it’s the most popular 14er in Colorado, local officials instituted a shuttle system that began the day after our hike. The other option is to pay $50 for a full day of parking near the trailhead.

I joked to several hikers headed up the trail: “I can’t believe all these hikers came out today just to beat the shuttle system.”