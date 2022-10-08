John Werner: Deep cuts from a backpacking veteran

I was late to the backpacking party.

At 46 years old, I decided to attempt my first backpack. It wasn’t just a short trip to Enchanted Rock or Dinosaur Valley. It started with a big bang in the big ditch, better known as the Grand Canyon.

My wife, Karen, and I had been doing long day hikes for about 10 years, so we weren’t hiking novices. But backpacking brought a whole new level of planning. How do you cram everything you need for a few days — food, tent, sleeping bag, rain gear — into a 35-pound pack and haul it over steep, winding trails?

That three-day backpacking trip in the spring of 2004 down the South Kaibab Trail to the Colorado River and back up the Bright Angel Trail was a revelation. Backpacking allows you to reach a lot more places than you ever could on a day hike, and pitch your tent surrounded by beauty that no five-star resort hotel could match.

With our adventure genes sufficiently stoked, we kept plunging into the wild for more. We’ve been backpacking now for 18 years with our latest coming this summer at Blue Lakes outside of Ouray in western Colorado.

So like an aging rocker, I’ve put together my greatest hits. Or deep cuts might be more accurate.

Side One

Four-Pass Loop

The Maroon Bells outside of Aspen have been called the most photographed spot in Colorado, and for good reason. But most people only see these spectacular peaks after a short hike to Maroon Lake.

The Four-Pass Loop takes you completely around the Bells over a quartet of 12,000-foot passes across 26 miles. Along the way, you’ll see blazing wildflower meadows, waterfalls and Snowmass Lake, a great place to camp on the third night of a four-day trip.

These 14,000-foot peaks have been nicknamed the Deadly Bells because they’re among the most treacherous to summit in the state. But hiking around them and enjoying their beauty is complete backpacking bliss.

Grand Canyon rim-to-rim

After our first foray to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, we always knew we’d want to come back and do the entire rim-to-rim hike.

So in June 2013, we took a shuttle to the North Rim and hiked 5,800 feet down to Bright Angel campground and back up 4,400 feet on the Bright Angel Trail to the South Rim. With some side trips, we hiked 28 miles over four days.

Man, it was scorching hot.

On our first day, we didn’t reach Cottonwood campground until 12:30 p.m., and we were burning up. So for the next three days, we hit the trail pre-dawn and finished before 10 a.m. to avoid the worst of the heat.

At the bottom, the thermometer read 130 degrees. We spent most of the day at our campsite soaking in Bright Angel Creek in the shade of the canyon, and were treated to $55 steak dinners that we booked at Phantom Ranch. Definitely the best backpacking meal we’ve ever had.

Only one percent of people who visit the Grand Canyon hike to the bottom. Despite the heat, it’s worth every step as you see the different geological layers of the canyon and how the colors change throughout the day.

You’ll never see a better sunset than at Tonto Plateau at Indian Garden on the Bright Angel Trail, and you’ll never eat a more rewarding breakfast than the feast at the El Tovar on the South Rim after you finish your journey.

Northern Loop, Mount Rainier

The 93-mile Wonderland Trail is the best known backpack at Mount Rainier National Park, but the Northern Loop is a rugged alternative.

The 35-mile loop provides an encompassing view of the massive mountain from the meadows of Grand Park before the trail slips through a tight pass at Windy Gap to Yellowstone Cliffs, one of the most scenic spots we’ve ever camped.

Half of the hike takes in the Wonderland Trail, where you’ll walk up close to Carbon and Winthrop glaciers. Expecting wind, rain and fog, we fortunately had four straight sunny days in the summer of 2014, but the mosquitoes were merciless.

Grand Teton Loop

Like the Maroon Bells, it’s hard to take your eyes off the jagged skyline at Grand Teton National Park.

This 34-mile trail allows you to see the Tetons from numerous angles as you trek through striking Cascade Canyon across Hurricane Pass to the Alaska Basin, a camp spot so remote that it seemed otherworldly.

We started with a ferry ride across Jenny Lake. When I got off the boat, I saw a guy with a tambourine strapped to his back to alert bears. Bob Dylan’s “Mr. Tambourine Man” echoed in my head for the next four days, which was music to my ears.

JMT: Yosemite National Park

It’s a pretty rare backpack that’s all downhill, but this was an exception.

Starting at Tuolumne Meadows, we walked along the John Muir Trail for more than 20 miles past Cathedral and Sunrise lakes, Half Dome, Nevada and Vernal falls down to Yosemite Valley.

Having never seen a video of Half Dome in 2005 before the YouTube era, I took a detour and tried to climb the fixed ladder up its steep vertical granite side. My boots were so slick that I couldn’t get any traction, and didn’t reach the top.

Oh well, it wore me out and I slept like a rock at a picturesque campsite above Little Yosemite Valley.

Side Two

Weminuche Wilderness

This 2015 trip was already an adventure before we started the five-day, 39-mile hike because you had to take the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad to reach the trailhead.

With storms unexpectedly coming through all hours of the day, it turned into the wildest backpack we’ve ever done. By the time we climbed over 8,000 feet down to the Chicago Basin, I felt weak and feverish. Karen nursed me through the night as rain and hail pounded our tent.

Four months later, I found out why: I had two arteries 90 percent blocked. I guess I could have died out there, but God gave me some more years to backpack.

JMT: Selden Pass

It took me four years to take God up on His offer, but Karen and I returned to the John Muir Trail in 2019 to do the middle section that featured a climb over 10,898-foot Selden Pass.

Though we had done many day hikes since the Weminuche, it felt great to strap on the ol’ backpack again with my new heart stents intact. We stayed a few nights up in the Sierra at the Vermilion Valley Resort, where we met hikers of all ages who entertained us with their adventure stories.

The most memorable character of all was a guy named Spirit, a surfer/heavy metal guitarist who came up to the mountains to find his Zen.

Blue Lakes Trail

It’s getting harder to hike the distances of our younger years, but geriatric backpacking is still appealing.

This summer, we trekked up to Blue Lakes in western Colorado. We had done this trail as a day hike about 20 years ago, but we always wanted to come back and camp at the lakes.

It was fantastic to watch the sun set over the cliffs surrounding the lower lake for two straight nights. There were probably 50 campers up there, and we even saw a couple tying the knot (and I don’t mean a rope).

I’m pretty sure I was the oldest backpacker who climbed the 3,400 feet to the upper lake. But it’s amazing how other backpackers root you on because I think most of them would still love to be doing the same thing in their 60s.

Desolation Wilderness

If there’s any place that doesn’t fit its name, it’s Desolation Wilderness.

This 20-mile hike skirting Lake Tahoe is anything but desolate as beautiful granite peaks are complemented by tall pines and lush meadows along the Pacific Crest Trail.

The highlight was camping at Lake Aloha surrounded by snowy mountains. It was hard to pound a stake into the granite cracks, but fortunately our tent didn’t blow into the lake.

South Rim, Big Bend

I couldn’t end this list without my favorite Texas hike. I’ve done the 12-mile South Rim Trail several times as a day hike, but it’s even more memorable as a backpack.

There’s something mystical about Big Bend. Maybe it’s the dry desert air or the remote Chisos Mountains. Maybe it’s the idea of standing high on the South Rim and gazing over the Rio Grande into the wild lands of Mexico.

Texans are lucky we can call it our own.