Lightning halts completion of TriWaco

The Olympic division was scheduled for a 1,500-meter swim (.93 miles), a 40-kilometer (24.8 miles) bicycle ride, and a 10-kilometer (6.2 miles) run.

Some of the top level triathletes had completed the swimming and cycling portions and were beginning the run when they were instructed to seek shelter due to lightning.

“The swim went really good, the bike course was really well run, and the police were guarding the intersections well,” said Nathan Posey, who lives in the Metroplex. “I had a mile to go on the bike, and that’s when they shut it down. Then we just hid under shelter we could find until they gave us the option to do the (five-kilometer) run.”

Competing in his first TriWaco, Kellen Moczulski of Dallas was getting ready to start the run portion before the race was stopped.

“Obviously it’s disappointing,” Moczulski said. “It’s a cool event. Summer in Texas there’s not usually rain. I give myself a D on the execution of the swim. I thought I did really bad, but my time was good. That was my first time in open water. I had just finished the bike. I’m just trying to find a pizza now.”

Jeff Lipschultz, another Dallas-Fort Worth competitor, said that longtime triathletes have to be prepared for anything.