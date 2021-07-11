Lightning halts TriWaco completion, with no medals awarded

Anticipation was high and the weather was unseasonably cool as about 700 competitors began TriWaco early Sunday morning with a swim in the Brazos River.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 triathlon, athletes and fans were especially eager to see the return of TriWaco.
But that cool weather turned into a rainstorm about 90 minutes into the race.
After lightning strikes in the area paused the race for about an hour, race organizers decided to end the cycling portion of the event. Participants were given the option of completing the race with a five-kilometer run, but no medals were handed out following the finish.
“It’s hard because of the disappointment I see on their faces,” said TriWaco race director Frank Cortese. “It’s about all these guys that worked so hard to get here and enter the race. But they were all very understanding. It was a tough call but safety is always the first thing. Making that call and not letting them get across the finish line is just tough.”
Many competitors in the Sprint division completed the race with a 400-meter (.25 miles) swim followed by a 16-mile bicycle ride along Martin Luther King Boulevard and a five-kilometer (3.1 miles) run on MLK and University Parks Drive.
“They were starting to pull people off as I was finishing,” said Virginia Sanders of Temple. “The weather made it a little cooler, and it was nice racing conditions. This is my fourth time to do TriWaco, and usually this time of year it’s just hot. So this was kind of unusual. I do feel for the Olympic competitors.”
The Olympic division was scheduled for a 1,500-meter swim (.93 miles), a 40-kilometer (24.8 miles) bicycle ride, and a 10-kilometer (6.2 miles) run.
Some of the top level triathletes had completed the swimming and cycling portions and were beginning the run when they were instructed to seek shelter due to lightning.
“The swim went really good, the bike course was really well run, and the police were guarding the intersections well,” said Nathan Posey, who lives in the Metroplex. “I had a mile to go on the bike, and that’s when they shut it down. Then we just hid under shelter we could find until they gave us the option to do the (five-kilometer) run.”
Competing in his first TriWaco, Kellen Moczulski of Dallas was getting ready to start the run portion before the race was stopped.
“Obviously it’s disappointing,” Moczulski said. “It’s a cool event. Summer in Texas there’s not usually rain. I give myself a D on the execution of the swim. I thought I did really bad, but my time was good. That was my first time in open water. I had just finished the bike. I’m just trying to find a pizza now.”
Jeff Lipschultz, another Dallas-Fort Worth competitor, said that longtime triathletes have to be prepared for anything.
“The reality is if you do enough of these races, there’s always something that can happen,” Lipschultz said. “It can be rain, it can be they had something in the water. We always say you race the race that you’re given. I’d say about 95 percent of people out here do it to challenge themselves. If they get a good challenge of what they got to do today, they accomplished their mission. Then hey, don’t mope over it.”
Since TriWaco’s inception in 2009, Cortese is thankful for what the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce and the Parks and Recreation Department do to make the event a success.
“The City of Waco is the superstars,” Cortese said. “The parks and rec department did everything in their power, water testing, cleaning up the area, to get the race ready and making sure we have the extra equipment we need. They’re on top of it.”
But during most years, race organizers don’t have to deal with a lightning storm.
“Everything was based on lightning,” Cortese said. “We were constantly monitoring lightning all day. When we saw lightning every 15 miles, we started every 15 minutes to do a weather report. It kept coming closer and closer and eventually it hit the five-mile mark.”