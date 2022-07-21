Little League Legacy: Waco area softball teams add state titles to long history

Temperatures are through the roof and Waco Little League softball teams are adding to the heat as four District 9 squads scorched their way to state titles in Abilene.

Midway’s 8-10 girls, Lorena’s 9-11 girls, Midway’s 10-12 major girls and the District 9 senior girls became Texas West state champions last weekend. Robinson's junior baseball all-stars and Midway's 9-11 baseball team both turned in strong state runs but were ultimately eliminated.

Julia Jurgensen, manager of Midway’s 8-10 team and president of Midway Little League, said the community support played a big part in the organization's success this summer.

“I think that there is really something to say for playing and representing your community, which is what Midway brings to the table that you're not going to find a lot of other places — the size and the strength and the history of our organization,” Jurgensen said. “I would say that the girls were all shocked to look around and see literally hundreds of people watching our game that just had a part in Midway Little League over the years.

"Because of that history people are willing to get behind you and root for you. I love that! I love playing on behalf of the community that's meant so much to me over the years.”

For Jurgensen, Little League softball has always been a family affair. Once upon a time, she was Julia Brophy, and was celebrating Midway’s first of many Little League World Series titles. This year Jurgensen got the opportunity not only to coach her daughter and nieces to a state title, but her father and sisters, as well as her brother-in-law, were all part of her coaching staff as well.

“It was a really special year for us,” Jurgensen said. “All of us have a history with Midway Little League, particularly my dad and my sisters. ... It's been 30 years this summer since my team went and won the World Series for the first time out of Midway in that division. So to get to experience that on the other side, not only as a parent, but as a coach, with my family and such great families alongside of us was, I think, a lifetime memory for us.”

The Midway major and senior girls teams will be looking to add to Waco’s Little League legacy as they compete in regional competition. Chance Bacon, who has coached at four World Series events and is looking to go to a fifth, said the outstanding competition and tradition in the Waco area carries a lot of weight going into regional competition.

“The name carries a long way,” Bacon said. “No matter where you’re at, whether you’re playing for state or playing for regionals or you’re playing in that World Series for that world title, if you’re from Waco or District 9 ... they’re like, ‘Oh crud, another Waco team.’ They just automatically think that you’re the best. So it’s fun. It’s exciting.”

Before they can reach the Senior League World Series in Delaware, the District 9 senior squad will open up regional play in Alexandria, La., at 6 p.m. Saturday, taking on Louisiana in the opening round. The winner will take on Texas East at 6 p.m. Sunday. A live stat broadcast will be available on Gamechanger.

After his team breezed through their first two games at the state tournament, Bacon said they relaxed a little in the championship game against East Brownsville Little League, but were able to make the comeback. Going into the regional tournament, Bacon said his squad will look to stay focused and not let things get close again.

Meanwhile, the 10-12 major girls will be playing in their own backyard. After sweeping through the state tournament, manager Edward Ramos said he saw a lot of growth from his team.

“I mean we’ve been going at this for the last two months, five days a week practices, getting after it daily," Ramos said. "I got to see the growth over this little span in Abilene of what we’ve been working on translate into the field. The competition was definitely there and I believe the girls went out there and pretty much just took care of business.”

The major squad will benefit from playing in its own backyard, as they open their regional run against Colorado at 2 p.m. Sunday at Waco's George W. Bush Southwestern Regional Complex. The winner will then play at 2 p.m. Tuesday while the loser will be slated to return to the field at 2 p.m. Monday.

“I think you know, playing in our backyard, you know, getting used to the weather and this heat, I think it's kind of a little bit of an advantage for us,” Ramos said. “We're definitely trying to add our stamps to the resume of Midway.”