Live it up, champs: Midway girls enjoy lively welcome-home party

One of the questions they always ask you whenever you win a championship: How are you going to celebrate?

In the case of Midway’s Little League World Series championship team, they didn’t need to hire a party planner. The party waited for them.

A crowd of around 200 people gathered at Midway’s Broughton Little League Fields on Tuesday to welcome back home the conquering heroes. Just a day earlier, Midway’s all-stars captured the Little League Softball World Series crown with a 5-4 extra-inning win over Maryland in Greenville, North Carolina. The triumph restored some of the luster to this proud program, as it was Midway’s 12th World Series title in the Little League (10-12) division to go along with two more championships on the Junior and Senior League levels.

For team manager Edward Ramos and the players, the scene was a little overwhelming. But cool. Oh, so cool.

“Very exciting. My emotions were running kind of high right there,” Ramos Said. “I’m happy for the girls, I’m happy for the families that were involved in this. For them to come back and get greeted by this, us being 19 hours away, for them to come back and know that it was real, being able to bring this back home, there are a lot of emotions.”

Give it up for the party planning committee who whipped this one together. The players arrived in a limo bus, behind a caravan of fire trucks. Fans whooped and hollered as they descended from the bus, all adorned in colorful hats and their bright orange Southwest jerseys.

The players made their way through a human tunnel to the field, where they took a well-earned victory lap with their World Series banner.

“I really want to say thank you to everyone who supported us all the way here,” said pitcher Zaneria Hughes, who pocketed all five wins for her team at the World Series. “It was very exciting that they came out here and supported us like this.”

Midway Little League President Julia (Brophy) Jurgensen could understand the players’ wonder and excitement on a personal level. She played on Midway’s first World Series title team way back in 1992, and she heartily congratulated this latest generation of champions for bringing home the first Series crown since 2004.

In addition to Jurgensen, dozens of other past Midway players attended the celebration, as well as past World Series-winning coaches Rick Brophy, Randy Sage and Reggie Miller. Even the next generation showed up to offer their support, in the form of Midway’s 10U all-stars, who captured a state championship but weren’t able to pursue a World Series title this summer because that age division ends at state.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek was unable to attend the event since the City Council had a meeting Tuesday night. But he sent along a proclamation that declared Aug. 16, 2022 as “Midway Little League Day” in the City of Waco.

Jurgensen lined up an assortment of local softball dignitaries to surprise the Midway players. Midway High School softball coach Jordan Williams, McLennan Community College’s Chris Berry, and Baylor’s Glenn Moore and Brittni Newman all showed up to pass along their congratulatory sentiments.

Williams praised the team’s energy, and naturally added that she can’t until the girls reach high school in four or five years. Berry singled out Midway’s attention to detail, the way they executed the fundamentals of the game, noting that those little things ultimately yielded a very big prize.

Baylor’s Moore thanked the players for their commitment to the “team” concept, that it was evident to fans even watching on TV.

“It may have been the first time I’ve ever rooted for a team wearing orange,” Moore joked.

When they weren’t wailing to Miley Cyrus’s “Party in the USA” on bus rides, Midway’s players talked incessantly all summer about winning the World Series. They battled through one of the toughest district, state and regions to get to Greenville, then had to scratch their way back from a three-run hole to push past Maryland in the title game.

But it was all worth it. Definitely worth it.

“Way much better than what we expected it to be. It’s a new experience for all of us,” Hughes said.

Tuesday was Ramos’s 38th birthday, and at the end of the celebration the crowd serenaded him with an off-key (yet still appreciated) rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

“I don’t think nothing is ever going to top this (birthday) for years to come, unless I get another one next year, right?” Ramos said, grinning.

Ah, yes. It’s not always the case in Little League, but for most of this bunch there really will be a next year. All but one player will be eligible for all-stars in the 12U division again in 2023.

What do you say, Eddie? How does a sequel sound?

“Unfortunately, Lillian Davis, our shortstop, ages out, but everybody (else) is eligible,” Ramos said. “Everybody will return, so that’s exciting. But we’ll talk about that in a few more weeks. Going to enjoy this one a little bit longer.”