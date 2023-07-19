The beautiful thing about sports is that it does not matter where someone is from or what their story is, anyone can find joy in athletics.

And that truth is what encapsulates the spirit and mission of the Special Olympics organization, which provides year-round opportunities for sports training and athletic competition for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

For Renee Manfredi, the Sargent Shriver International Global Messenger for Special Olympics Texas, it’s much more than that.

“I am a 37-year-old woman with an intellectual developmental disability, or IDD as we call it,” said Manfredi, who lives in China Spring. “What I like best about working with Special Olympics is that I have the opportunity to share my story and make an impact in the lives of individuals with IDD like me.”

Manfredi moved to Texas two years ago from Hawaii and has been a Special Olympics athlete for over 15 years, competing in basketball, swimming, softball, soccer and track and field. She had the opportunity to live in many places around the world thanks to her father’s service in the Navy, which allowed her to experience the diversity and inclusion of many cultures.

Intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) are the limitations in cognitive functioning and other skills, including communication and self-care, that affect as many as 200 million people globally. Those disabilities present themselves in a variety of ways. Manfredi was diagnosed with autism when she was young and without the understanding of her peers and sometimes teachers, she experienced hardship.

“Through sports everyone comes together for one common goal,” Manfredi said. “And that is activity, community, friendship, joy and the opportunity to partake in things that we have been left out of or put on the sidelines and not really included in because many people are under the assumption that because we have disabilities that we can’t contribute to society, we can’t get a job or we can’t do anything. ... The message of inclusion is important because it’s important that individuals without IDD to hear our stories and have a better understanding of who we are, where we come from and that just because we have these disabilities, it doesn’t mean that we don’t have abilities.

“We do. And we want the opportunity to share what those abilities are.”

One of 10 International Global Messengers, Manfredi is also a Health Messenger, bringing awareness to the disparities in health care for people with IDD. Last month, Manfredi traveled to Germany for the 2023 World Special Olympics Games in Berlin and took part in several press conferences and discussion panels about the importance of inclusive health.

“Individuals with IDD have these alarming health statistics that have been brought to light,” Manfredi said. “For example, an individual with an intellectual developmental disability can die 16 to 20 years earlier compared to the general population due to preventable health conditions. And of course there is a thing called diagnostic overshadowing, which is when a medical care professional will base an individual with IDD’s symptoms off their disability alone and not really get to the heart of what is really wrong.”

Waco has an active Special Olympics program. At the start of the summer, a local team called the Incredibles, of which Manfredi is a member, captured a bevy of medals at the Special Olympics Summer Games in San Antonio. Midway High School also has an active partnership with local Special Olympians as well as a successful Unified track and field team, partnering students with disabilities with those from the general student population.

Manfredi hopes to continue spreading that message of inclusivity in sports as well as health and employment for individuals with IDD. Her term as a Special Olympics ambassador ends in December, but she’ll continue to spread the word beyond that. In her words, just because someone is impacted by a disability it does not mean they don’t have the ability to inspire. Her experience at the World Games was an example of just that.

“The World Games was amazing,” Manfredi said. “The best way to describe it is that everyone from all corners of the globe are coming together for one common goal and that is the opportunity to compete in sports. There were over 190 countries there competing and there were 7,000 athletes there.

“It was such a wonderful way for the world to come together and put aside their differences for something wonderful and impactful as this organization and the inclusion revolution.”