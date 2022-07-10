Lynge wins TriWaco Olympic title

For the first time since 2019, TriWaco went off without a hitch. After canceling the event due to COVID-19 in 2020 and being stopped due to lightning in 2021, competitors were able to complete the race despite the scorching temperatures.

In the Olympic race, Morten Lynge, 49, from Houston was the top overall finisher, completing the course with a time of 2:12:29.5. From Austin, Andrea Fisher, 50, was the top female finisher with a time of 2:23:30.6.

Ben Rawson, 44, from Austin was the top overall finisher in the Sprint division with a time of 1:09:51.4. McKinney native Kristin Kurokawa, 39, was the top overall female finisher at 1:18:06.1.

“The event went great even despite the heat,” said Alivia Gomez, director of signature events for the Waco Chamber of Commerce. “We added extra drink stops, we beefed up our water order, our ice order, we got cool towels for all the different stops for all the athletes, so despite the heat the race went great.”

Many of the top finishers took advantage of the extra aid to overcome the heat, which for some was the main obstacle, especially once they reached the hilly terrain of Cameron Park.

Michelle Jefferson, from Katy, who won the bronze in the Olympic female 45-49 group, said the run was the most difficult part of the race and staying hydrated was imperative.

“The swim was just down the Brazos. The bike was three loops so everything was perfectly marked for you. The run was difficult because of Cameron Park. You have a good mile and a half of rolling hills,” Jefferson said. “If you don’t hydrate right on the bike, you’re going to set up yourself for failure on the run.”

That strategy was key for several competitors. Simon Shi, the top male finisher in the Olympic Open division, noted the heat as a factor in the race but still felt he finished strong after getting a breezy start in the swim portion.

“It did get hot later in the race, so I had to take in more water and Gatorade at the aid station and get some ice and put it down my triathlon suit,” Shi explained. “I actually live in Flagstaff, Arizona, so it doesn’t get too hot there in the summer. The heat was definitely on my mind and was kind of difficult for me but I managed it well. I took in a lot of fluids, especially on the bike and then tried to grab a lot of things, a lot of water, at each aid station for the run.”

For other racers, however, the heat wasn’t a hindrance, but a welcome challenge. Kurokawa, who participated in her first TriWaco, joked that her biggest obstacle was when she dropped the chain on her bike.

“The purpose of this race was to practice the heat for an upcoming race that I have,” Kurokawa said. “I felt good actually. Surprised at how well I felt today.”

Terry Stern, from Frisco, the top male Grand Master winner, noted that while race day is always a little different from training, the course was still pretty smooth.

“This was my third time racing, first time finishing Grand Master overall winner, so very satisfying,” Stern said. “This race is one of the best in the state.”

A link to the list of complete results can be found on the home page of the TriWaco website at triwaco.org.