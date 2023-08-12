GREENVILLE, N.C. — They say it's hard to beat a team twice and that was the case for Midway against Pitt County, North Carolina, in the Little League Softball World Series semifinals on Saturday afternoon.

The defending World Series champions saw their chance at a repeat end with a close 4-3 loss despite a surge at the plate and athleticism on the base paths.

The Pitt County squad got ahead early with a pair of runs after loading the bases on an error and a pair of walks. Aurora Edwards scored on a Brooklyn Medhus groundout and Braelyn Johnson followed on a single by Candace Lynn.

Midway looked to respond in the bottom of the inning as Rylee Little led off with a walk and Jazmin Guerrero singled to left with one out. A pair of strikeouts left them stranded.

The team from Hewitt finally struck back in the bottom of the fourth as Little doubled on a hard-hit liner to left. An RBI single off the bat of Ambri Ramos to center scored Little.

The second baseman advanced to second on the throw and continued to show off her baserunning prowess by dancing around the tag to take third. She was originally called out, but upon review Ramos was deemed safe.

Starting pitcher Zaneria Hughes pushed Midway ahead with a two-run homer over left field, swinging at a pitch that was almost eye level. Hughes' hit marked the first longball of the tournament.

After a scoreless fifth, North Carolina rallied back in the top of the sixth. Kenzie Carson was hit by a pitch to start the inning then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Johnson followed with a ground ball to center but an error on the throw allowed her to make it all the way to third and brought in Carson to tie the game at 3-3.

A hit-and-run by Rayne Knittle to second scored Johnson to give North Carolina the go-ahead run.

Jadynn Serrato reached on an error in the bottom of the inning to keep hope alive for Midway, but a pair of fielder's choice groundouts secured the win for the Southeast team.

Hughes tossed all six innings for Midway, allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Monica Jones pitched five innings for North Carolina, giving up three earned runs on four hits with one walk and nine strikeouts. Medhus closed out the final inning with no hits, no runs, no walks and no strikeouts.

North Carolina will take on New York in the title game at 2 p.m. Central time on ABC, while Midway battles Connecticut in the third-place match at 11 a.m. Central on ESPN2.