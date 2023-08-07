GREENVILLE, N.C. — Midway improved to 2-0 at the Little League Softball World Series on Monday, this time with a run-rule rout.

The defending World Series champions defeated the West Region champs from California, 11-0, on Monday afternoon. So far, they’ve outscored their two opponents by a combined score of 17-1 after beating North Carolina, 6-1, on Sunday in their opening World Series contest.

Midway will play North Carolina again on Thursday, with a chance to advance to Saturday’s final of the Purple Bracket. Thursday’s game is slated for noon Central.