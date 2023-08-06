GREENVILLE, N.C. — One win down, four to go.

Midway opened up its return to the Little League Softball World Series in style on Sunday, capturing a 6-1 win over North Carolina. Midway, the defending World Series champions, will next play Monday against the West region champions from San Jose, California. That game will be played at 3 p.m. Central time.

The host team from Winterville, N.C., certainly played Midway close for much of the game. Midway held a slim 1-0 lead entering the bottom of the fifth inning, but the defending champs got it going in a big way in that frame.

With a pair of runners in scoring position, Kyndal Brown tagged a hard bouncer that got past the North Carolina shortstop for an error to score her team’s second run. After Clara Becknauld reached on a fielder’s choice grounder, Cami Mitchell drew a bases-loaded walk, making the score 3-0.

Midway wasn’t done, plating three more on Taylor Kasten’s bouncing two-run single up the middle and a sharp single to center from Rylee Little.

Midway pitcher Zaneria “Z” Hughes held North Carolina to just two hits and no runs through the first five innings. But behind some vocal support from their home-state crowd, Wintersville opened the top of the sixth with three straight hits off Hughes. Midway manager Edward Ramos made a pitching change at that point. While North Carolina broke up the shutout moments later, Midway picked up the outs it needed to seal the win.