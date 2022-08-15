Midway girls climb out of hole, capture Little League World Series crown

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The championship banner is coming back home to Waco.

Midway’s all-stars showed their mettle by pulling themselves out of a three-run hole, then pushed across the winning run on Zaneria Hughes’ sacrifice fly in extra innings in the top of the seventh. That clutch delivery from Hughes gave Midway a 5-4 win over Maryland in the championship game of the Little League Softball World Series on Monday.

Waco has long been the epicenter of Little League softball, as this gave Midway its 12th all-time World Series championship, though the program’s first since 2004. Lake Air also brought home the title in 2017.

It’s also the second World Series title this summer for the Waco area, as District 9 — representing several Central Texas programs — captured the Senior League championship earlier this month.

“I ain’t really processed it, to be honest,” Midway manager Edward Ramos told ESPN in the post-win aftermath. “I’m just super proud of them, super happy for them. To get this far, to be in a game — it’s only right that the game goes down like that, right? Extra innings. Just to be on the winning side on it, man, I know emotions were high on both ends. I’m just glad we’re on the right side of it.”

Throughout the championship game, the ESPN announcers noted that Midway fielded the youngest roster of any of the 12 teams in the World Series field. Nevertheless, the Texans showed remarkable maturity in rallying back for the championship.

Maryland bounced out to a 3-0 lead after two innings. The way pitcher Macy Rickards was bringing it from the circle, that required an Everest-level climb for Midway.

But you don’t get to the summit without some work. Midway mounted an epic four-run rally in the fourth inning to not only get back in the game, but take the lead.

It all started on a Hughes leadoff walk. Lillian Davis followed with a well-placed bunt, and zipped down the baseline to get aboard with a single. Rickards rebounded to retire the next two hitters before Kaitlyn Lowe stepped up in clutch fashion. Lowe banged a single back up the middle, and both Hughes and Davis scored to cut Maryland’s lead to 3-2.

Midway seized the opportunity it had. After Lowe’s big knock, Alexandria “Cami” Mitchell tagged a deep opposite-field double to the fence in right-center. Lowe hoofed it all the way around the bases from first to score the tying run. Then Hayden Rios dribbled a slow-rolling grounder toward first that managed to get between Maryland’s two infielders on that side, allowing Rios to reach base on the error, but more importantly it sent Mitchell sliding into home plate with the go-ahead run.

“We just blocked out everything,” Ramos said. “Like I told them, we don’t look at size, age. We just get out there and be the best versions of ourselves. I think that was the message we sent to them early on. Be the best player at your position, be the best version of yourself. Don’t look to the left and to the right for answers. Dig deep and find it yourself. I think that kind of stuck with us all the way through. Team win after team win, and Z (Hughes) doing her thing on the mound.”

Maryland showed its grit throughout. Those Mid-Atlantic Region champs scratched back to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth. With one out and Maryland’s Averi Naugle standing on third base, Rickards tapped a come-backer to Hughes. The Midway pitcher sagely looked over to third to hold the runner before tossing to first for the out. But Naugle took off for home once Hughes went to first, and Clara Becknauld’s throw home came in high, allowing Naugle to score safely with the tying run.

Neither team could push across the winning run in the sixth, sending this thriller to a dramatic conclusion in extra innings. Rickard struck out the side in the top of the sixth, jumping up and down following each K. But Midway didn’t buckle, even after Maryland banged a leadoff single in the bottom of the inning. Hughes responded to retire the next three batters.

Sensing its chance, Midway loaded the bases in the seventh, thanks to a hit-by-pitch, an intentional walk and a well-placed infield grounder. Hughes then drilled Rickard’s offering to center field, allowing Rios to score from third on the sacrifice fly with what amounted to the winning run.

In the bottom of the seventh, Maryland’s Isabella Campbell slapped a leadoff single to right to keep her team right in it. Hughes came back to get the next two outs on a flyout and a strikeout before Midway opted to intentionally walk Rickards. Finally, Maryland’s Audrey Senft bounced one back to Hughes, who threw over to Becknauld at first for the final out, allowing the celebration to ensue for the Texans.

Hughes improved to 5-0 in the World Series, tacking seven more strikeouts on to her ledger. Maryland’s Rickards turned in a great performance despite the loss, as she struck out 11 while going 2-for-3 with an RBI at the plate.

Midway managed to win despite being outhit, 7-5. Hughes, Davis, Lowe, Mitchell and Rylee Little delivered a hit apiece.

But all the stats were just window dressing to the ultimate prize: Midway is the World Series champion yet again.

Amid all the celebration, the Midway players gave their manager Ramos the traditional dunking with the Gatorade cooler.

Asked how that felt, Ramos said, “It’s cold, it’s cold. But it’s a good cold. It’s definitely a good cold.”

This story will be updated.