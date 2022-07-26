Midway girls use sixth-inning rally to advance to regional final

Six hours, 17 hits, and a last-ditch rally later, the Midway major girls are headed to the regional championship game.

Midway used a three-run rally in the sixth inning to push past Needville (Texas), 4-2, on Tuesday and advance to the title game of the Southwestern Regional Little League Softball Tournament at the George W. Bush Leadership Training Center.

Midway lost its first game Tuesday to Louisiana, 6-1, so it needed to beat Needville in its second game of the day to advance in a matchup of the champions from the Texas West (Midway) and Texas East (Needville) regions. And heading into the sixth inning against Needville, Midway needed a spark, as it trailed 2-1.

Fortunately for the home girls, they produced an entire flame. Kaitlyn Lowe and Jayada Greene led off the top of the sixth by stroking singles to put two runners on base. Then Alexandria Mitchell smacked a hard single to right to bring home Lowe with the tying run.

Midway wasn’t finished, either. Following a Clara Becknauld single, Greene darted home from third base on a Needville wild pitch. Then Midway added some insurance by scoring on a fielder’s choice grounder from Raelyn Degeer.

In the bottom of the sixth, Midway hurler Zandria Hughes zapped any thoughts of a Needville comeback when she retired the side in order. Hughes hurled the final 2.1 innings and pocketed the win.

Lowe and Ambri Ramos belted two hits apiece for Midway. Needville was paced by Maddie Gibbs’ 2-for-3 effort.

It was a different story for Midway in their opening game of the day. Midway actually outhit Louisiana, 8-7, but it couldn’t capitalize at the pay station. Louisiana showed off some excellent baserunning in stealing seven bases, including two apiece from Mya Thompson and Gabriella Fabacher.

Jamine Thompson registered the win in the circle for the Louisiana team, allowing just one run in six innings. She struck out four and walked none.

Midway will get its second crack at Louisiana at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the championship game, which will also be televised live on the Longhorn Network. The winner will advance to the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina.