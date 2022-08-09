Midway girls wallop Washington, 13-4, to open World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. — After a 12-day break from their last game, the Midway softball all-stars didn’t exactly look rusty.

Midway swung the steel with authority and efficiency, banging out 10 hits in a 13-4 win over Washington in its opener at the Little League Softball World Series on Tuesday. The Southwestern Regional champs hadn’t played since July 27 when they won the regional title in Waco, but they looked plenty ready to play in this one.

Already up 2-0, Midway ran away with the score with a seven-run fourth inning. In that scoring parade, Rylee Little delivered an RBI single and Lillian Davis thumped a two-run double to right field. In addition to those timely base knocks, Midway applied pressure by continuing to put runners on base, and Washington — the Northwest Region champs — gave the Texans too many free bases, allowing four runs to score in the inning courtesy of wild pitches or passed balls.

That outburst stretched the lead to 9-0. To its credit, Washington didn’t pack it up and quit. They responded with a three-run bottom of the fourth inning, helped along by Taylor Chan’s two-run single. Washington cut the gap to 9-4 in the fifth on a Midway error.

But Midway slammed the accelerator back to the floor with a four-run sixth inning to cement the victory. Little and Kyndal Brown combined to drive in three of those runs with well-placed singles.

In the circle, Zaneria Hughes supplied Midway with a sturdy effort in a 125-pitch performance. She struck out nine and overcame six walks by mostly pitching her way out of trouble. Ambri Ramos worked a scoreless sixth to close out the win for Midway, striking out two.

Little, the leadoff hitter, was 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Kailtyn Lowe chipped in two hits and two runs scored, while Davis scored two runs and drove in a pair, too. Brown was 2-for-2 with one RBI.

Chan was Washington’s only hitter to produce a multi-hit day.

Next up for Midway is a game at 9 a.m. Central on Wednesday against the Latin America Regional champion from Puerto Rico. That game will be televised/streamed on ESPN+.

Midway's tradition-rich program is making its first World Series trip since 2011, but looking for its 12th championship all-time.