Don’t look now, but the champs are back for another go-round.

The Midway Little League Softball All-Stars advanced to the championship game of the Southwestern Regional Little League Tournament with a 10-0 run-rule win over Louisiana in Wednesday’s semifinals at the George W. Bush Complex. Midway, the Texas West state champions, improved to 3-0 in the tournament after previous wins over Texas East and New Mexico.

Midway will play in the regional championship game at 10 a.m. Thursday against either Louisiana (Sterlington Little League) or Texas East (Industrial Little League). Those two teams were set to square off for a spot in the final at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Midway won the Little League Softball World Series title last summer, the 12th championship in program history.